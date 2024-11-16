Putin tells Scholz Ukraine crisis is rooted in NATO's long-standing laws

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held their first phone conversation since December 2022 on Friday, during which they discussed potential solutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.



The call, initiated by Germany, included "a detailed and candid exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine," as stated in the Kremlin's announcement.



Putin stressed that the current crisis is a result of NATO's long-standing "aggressive" policies, which he argued are aimed at creating an anti-Russian stronghold in Ukraine, while neglecting Russia's security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking populations.



On the matter of political and diplomatic resolutions, Putin reiterated Russia's willingness to resume negotiations, which he stated were halted by Ukraine. He emphasized that any agreements must take into account Russia's security interests, recognize the "new territorial realities," and address the underlying causes of the conflict, as he previously outlined in his June address to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

MENAFN16112024000045016755ID1108892917