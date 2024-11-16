Russian Strikes Leave One Dead, Ten Wounded In Kherson Region In Past Day
11/16/2024 5:11:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, one civilian was killed and ten others sustained injuries as a result of Russian aggression.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional state administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Antonivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Odradokamianka, Sadove, Yantarne, Tomaryne, Shliakhove, Novoberyslav, Novovorontsovka, Oleksandrivka, Kozatske, Osokorivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day,” he posted.
According to Prokudin, one person was killed and ten others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
The Russian military hit the territory of a critical infrastructure facility, an educational institution and a private enterprise; neighborhoods of the region's towns and villages, damaging four apartment blocks and nine private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline and civilian cars.
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a house in the Kherson region, leaving one dead and one wounded.
