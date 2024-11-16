Bengal: School Teacher Murdered, Private Part Chopped Off

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) In one of the brutal murders, a teacher of a private school in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal was killed by chopping off the private part of the victim.

In the gruesome murder, after chopping off the private part, the accused then pushed it into the victim's mouth.

An official said that the victim's body was recovered behind the public school where he was working in Jaigaon.

The official identified the victim as Santabir Lama.

His neighbours claimed that he was deeply associated with the welfare activities carried out by a local church. They also claimed that Lama was known in the locality as an extremely peace-loving person. His gruesome murder has left everyone in a state of shock.

District police officials said that the body of the victim had been sent for post-mortem while the police started the investigation.

Sources in the police said that prima facie evidence suggests that there are possibilities that more than one person might have been involved in the murdder.