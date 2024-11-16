عربي


Goose Dead Of Suspected Bird Flu In US Seattle Zoo

11/16/2024 4:30:21 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Nov 16 (IANS) A red-breasted goose at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, US state of Washington, died earlier this week from a suspected case of bird flu, the zoo said.

Pending confirmatory testing, this would mark Woodland Park Zoo's first case of bird flu. The flu could pose some threat to mammals, but the risk to humans is low, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the zoo.

Visitors have not been exposed to or in contact with the red-breasted geese, it added.

Washington health officials are investigating the first human cases in the state after four agricultural workers tested presumptively positive for bird flu in October.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed 11 human cases in the state.

IANS

