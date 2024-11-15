Russia May Keep Onyx, Zircon Missile Carriers In The Caspian Sea - Ukrainian Navy Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Caspian Sea, the enemy has missile carriers, which may carry Onyx and Zircon launchers.

This was announced on national television by the Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrinform reports.

"There are cruise missile carriers in the Caspian Sea as well. More than one. According to reports that are still being verified, there are some carriers that have unitary launchers, unlike the Azov-Black Sea region, where they have eight carriers only capable of launching Kalibr missiles. That is, on some other warships they already have unitary units that can theoretically launch Onyx and Zircons. It's likely they have some as part of their Caspian flotilla. And they have at least a few cruise missile carriers in the Caspian. Their technical features allow, in principle, to open fire from that water area, but we are yet to see any confirmed cases in this regard," Pletenchuk said.

He recalled that in the Azov-Black Sea are Russia no longer keeps warships on combat duty as they have been moved to the based in Novorossiysk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 06:00 on November 15, there are no enemy warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.