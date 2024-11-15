White Lilac Cleaning Recognized With Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

White Lilac Cleaning has been recognized as a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave, celebrating its cleaning services in the local community.

WASILLA, AK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- White Lilac Cleaning, a trusted provider of residential and commercial cleaning solutions in Wasilla, AK, has been awarded the Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave accolade for 2024.The Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave award is based on the number of positive recommendations and comments that local businesses receive from community members on the Nextdoor app. White Lilac Cleaning stood out among local competitors, showcasing the trust and satisfaction expressed by their clients.With nearly a decade of industry experience, White Lilac Cleaning has dedicated itself to offering high-quality, reliable cleaning services tailored to meet the needs of each unique client. The Nextdoor recognition underscores the company's strong connection to the community and its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.About the latest recognition, founder and owner Pristine Beers said: "We're deeply honored to be recognized by our community as a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who strive every day to provide our clients with a clean, healthy, and happy environment.” Ms. Beers continued:“We're grateful for the continued support and trust of our neighbors and look forward to serving them with the same excellence for years to come."Founded in 2018 and based in Wasilla, Alaska, White Lilac House Cleaning Services Wasilla AK specializes in customized cleaning solutions for residential homes, commercial businesses, and vacation rentals. The company ensures all employees are thoroughly background checked, providing clients with peace of mind and reliable service. White Lilac Cleaning provides tailored, high-quality cleaning services that meet the specific requirements of each client.For more information, please visit

