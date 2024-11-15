What Would It Mean For Sri Lanka Now That NPP Has Secured A 2/3 Majority In Parliament?

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) The National People's Power (NPP) party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has secured a landslide victory in Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections, winning a two-thirds majority. This result has significant implications for Sri Lanka's landscape and future governance:

Constitutional Reforms: With a two-thirds majority, the NPP now has the power to amend the constitution13. This is particularly important as President Dissanayake has pledged to dismantle the executive presidency, a system that has been criticized for centralizing power.

Executive Presidency Abolition: The NPP can now move forward with its plan to abolish the executive presidency, which has been a contentious issue in Sri Lankan politics for decades.

Anti-Corruption Measures: The NPP campaigned on a strong anti-corruption platform. With a supermajority, they can now implement sweeping reforms to combat corruption and increase transparency in governance.

Economic Reforms: The NPP has promised to reverse austerity measures linked to the IMF bailout negotiated by the previous administration. They now have the parliamentary support to enact their economic agenda.

Judicial Independence: The two-thirds majority allows the NPP to introduce constitutional reforms that further guarantee the independence of the judiciary3

Provincial Councils Review: The NPP can now initiate a review of the Provincial Councils system, potentially streamlining governance while preserving regional autonomy.

Mandate for Change: This overwhelming victory represents a strong mandate from the Sri Lankan people for the NPP's reformist agenda, reflecting a desire for substantial change in the country's political system.

Reduced Opposition: The main opposition parties, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the National Democratic Front (NDF), have been significantly weakened, with their parliamentary presence greatly reduced.

Generational Shift: This election result signifies a major intergenerational transfer of political leadership in Sri Lanka, with many established politicians from the old order withdrawing from the contest.

International Relations: The NPP's strong mandate may lead to shifts in Sri Lanka's foreign policy and international relationships, particularly in how it approaches economic partnerships and diplomatic ties.

However, it's important to note that while a two-thirds majority gives the NPP significant power, it also comes with great responsibility. The party will need to use this mandate judiciously to implement reforms that benefit the country while maintaining democratic checks and balances.

