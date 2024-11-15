Louis Messina Receives Billboard's Touring Titan Award And Named Executive Of The Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Messina Touring Groups' founder Louis Messina, partner of AEG Presents, received Billboard's prestigious Touring Titan Award and was recognized as Executive of the Year at the Billboard Live Summit and Awards in Los Angeles, CA on November 14, 2024. Messina was honored for his work producing Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, as well as tours for Eric Church, George Strait, Kenny Chesney and many more top grossing artists.

As the founder and CEO of MTG, which operates as a leading promoter of live events, Messina has orchestrated some of the biggest and most successful tours in the modern era. Known for his ability to bring major artists to new heights, he has played a crucial role in the success of numerous high-profile tours.

Following the award presentation, Messina participated on stage in a Power Players Conversation with Melinda Newman, Billboard's executive editor for the West Coast and Nashville. Together, they discussed Messina's remarkable career, covering his time with Pace Concerts, his work with artists like Tim McGraw, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes, as well as his plans to build the next generation of touring superstars.

The Billboard Live Music Awards, which honors touring acts as well as some of the visionary executives behind them, are based on several criteria ranging from revenue to tour demand, production, technical ambition, fan engagement, momentum and cultural impact.