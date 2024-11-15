Unwrap The Savings: Expert Tips On The Best Ways To Save This Holiday Shopping Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savings expert, Trae Bodge, shares tips on managing holiday gifting budgets and maximizing savings during the season, helping consumers score on-trend gifts and essentials without breaking the – all at Target

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday shopping season upon us, Target is making scoring holiday savings easier than ever. Smart Shopping Expert, Trae Bodge, recently conducted a satellite tour in partnership with Target and D S Simon media to share expert advice and gifting ideas with shoppers to help them get the biggest bang for their buck this holiday season.

The holiday shopping season at Target is underway, with the retailer offering exciting deals, everyday affordability and a touch of holiday magic, no matter how or when consumers want to shop.

Target's popular Deal of the Day returns through December 24 with new one-day-only deals dropping every day for members of the retailer's free-to-join Target Circle loyalty program, including gifts, home decor, tech and more.

Each week, Target will announce a new lineup of weeklong deals dropping every Sunday. On Fridays, Target's Weekly Ad will preview the deals for the week ahead.

Target is also making Thanksgiving more affordable with a $20 Thanksgiving meal that serves four, and includes turkey, potatoes, stuffing and sides to make meal prep easy and budget-friendly.

Target recently reduced regular prices on more than 2,000 items, including food and beverages, everyday essentials, holiday gifts and items to prep the home for the holidays. This is on top of the 5,000 items Target cut prices on earlier this year. By the end of the holiday season, Target will have lowered prices on more than 10,000 items.

Target's industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee is also back through December 24. If the price of an item purchased at Target is reduced later in the season, the retailer will price-match it. Target will also match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.

Must-Have Deals All Season Long:

Target is delivering a savings- and joy-filled experience with daily and weeklong deals through December 24. Leading up to Black Friday, consumers can save at Target with deals like 50% off holiday décor, 40% off small appliances, 30% off sleep for all and 20% off select toys.

Exclusive Offers for Holiday Shoppers:



Target is the premier retail destination for Universal Pictures“Wicked ,” offering more than 150 movie-inspired products in most stores and on Target.com .​ New Bullseye shop sections in nearly 200 stores offer Target-themed holiday gifts.

Convenient and Easy Fulfillment Offerings:



Target Circle: Free-to-join loyalty program members can save even more this season with most deals automatically applied at check out, personalized bonuses, exclusive partner perks and community giving benefits.

Target Circle Card (formerly RedCard): A credit, debit or reloadable card offering an extra 5% off, free 2-day shipping, no-rush returns (an extra 30 days) and cardholder-only pricing of $49/year for Target Circle 360, Target's paid membership. Target Circle 360: A new paid membership program ($99/year for non-Target Circle cardholders) offering unlimited same-day delivery from Shipt and 100+ partners on $35+ orders, free 2-day shipping and flexible delivery options for gifting – savings members time and money this holiday season. From Nov. 10 to Dec. 2, Target Circle 360 membership is available for 50% off its $99 annual fee .



Visit one of Target's nearly 2,000 stores, or the Target app for the latest deals and last-minute gift ideas.

