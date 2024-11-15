Ellio Solomon Appointed Executive Program Manager For Association For Cruise Tourism (ACT) In The Cayman Islands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for (ACT) in the Cayman Islands has announced the appointment of Ellio Solomon as Executive Program Manager. This strategic appointment reinforces ACT's commitment to establishing itself as the Cayman Islands' leading private sector association dedicated to supporting and advocating for the cruise tourism industry.In his new role, Solomon – a businessman, former legislator, and community leader – will draw upon his extensive background in public engagement to highlight the economic and social contributions of cruise tourism to the Cayman Islands. With a referendum on cruise berthing scheduled to coincide with the General Elections on April 30, 2025, ACT will work under Solomon's direction to ensure Caymanians have access to transparent, fact-based information on this critical issue.“I am honored to lead ACT on behalf of the business community and the people of the Cayman Islands,” stated Solomon.“We look forward to fostering constructive dialogue, clarifying the socioeconomic benefits of cruise tourism, and addressing any public concerns. My commitment is to ensure that Caymanians have a comprehensive, factual understanding of how the cruise industry supports our economy and enhances our community.”Solomon, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre Limited, is an action-oriented professional with extensive experience from his tenure as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for George Town (2009–2013) and various private sector roles. As Ministerial Councillor for Housing and the Port, he spearheaded transformative e-government initiatives that modernized Cayman Islands government operations. He is also known for his Pension Withdrawal Amendment, passed in 2010, which has enabled thousands of Caymanians to achieve homeownership.An experienced IT and human resources professional, electronic engineer, and media entrepreneur, Solomon said ACT plans to establish itself firmly as a prominent advocate for the cruise tourism sector in the Cayman Islands over the short, medium and long term.“By fostering informed discussions and engaging with the public, ACT is dedicated to ensuring that the contributions of the cruise industry are well understood and valued by the Caymanian community, not just for the upcoming election, but over the long term,” Solomon said, explaining that the membership-driven organization will be unveiling its future plans in the months ahead.About The Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) in the Cayman IslandsThe Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) represents a coalition of stakeholders dedicated to the sustainable growth of the cruise tourism industry in the Cayman Islands. With members across a broad spectrum of the local economy, including tour operators, merchants, restaurants, bars, and transportation providers, ACT advocates for the businesses, entrepreneurs, and local stakeholders who benefit from cruise tourism, ensuring their voices are heard in decisions impacting this crucial sector.

