(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Liability Monitor Applauds Pennsylvania Lawmakers for Taking Bold Action to Address Medical Liability Crisis

Medical Liability Monitor (MLM), the monthly publication reporting on the medical professional liability insurance industry, commended Pennsylvania lawmakers for introducing a consequential package of tort reform bills aimed at tackling the commonwealth's ongoing medical liability crisis in its current issue.

These reforms come at a crucial time, MLM reports, as Pennsylvania's legal environment consistently ranks among the most plaintiff-friendly, with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas identified as the nation's worst“Judicial Hellholes” for 2023/2024 by the American Tort Reform Foundation (ATRF).

Michael Matray, editor of MLM writes:“For years, Pennsylvania has seen an escalation in nuclear verdicts and venue-shopping practices, where lawsuits are filed in jurisdictions known for plaintiff-favorability, inflating liability premiums and driving up healthcare costs statewide. These reforms, introduced last month during a press conference hosted by state Rep. Torren Ecker and other legislators, are intended to restore balance to the civil justice system, reduce the economic burden on healthcare providers and shield the public from rising medical costs driven by excessive litigation.

"The high rate of medical liability lawsuits has had a chilling effect on healthcare providers and has led to increasing medical liability insurance premiums that ultimately affect patient care costs," said Michael Matray, Medical Liability Monitor's editor.

“We applaud Pennsylvania lawmakers for taking a stand against this troubling trend and for proposing meaningful reforms that will help preserve access to affordable healthcare.”

According to the MLM report, the legislative package includes key reforms that include:

.Reestablishing the Fair Share Act's principle that defendants only pay verdicts proportional to their liability, which had been eroded by the court system over time.

.Placing a tiered cap on attorney contingency fees to ensure plaintiffs receive maximum recovery while deterring frivolous lawsuits.

.Requiring third-party litigation funders to register with the Department of Insurance and disclose key information to plaintiffs to bring greater transparency to the litigation funding process.

.Amending the state constitution to require that medical liability lawsuits be filed in the county where the injury occurred.

.Enhancing confidentiality provisions in the Pennsylvania Peer Review Protection and MCARE Acts to provide healthcare providers clear guidance on protecting patient and peer review information.

Medical Liability Monitor echoes the ATRF and other tort reform advocates in supporting these initiatives, which, the publication states, represent a crucial step in restoring fairness and balance to Pennsylvania's civil justice system.

“By enacting these reforms, Pennsylvania lawmakers are helping ensure that the commonwealth's healthcare providers can continue delivering high-quality care without the burden of unpredictable legal exposures that ultimately burden patients and the state's healthcare system', Mr. Matray concluded..

About Medical Liability Monitor

Medical Liability Monitor is the authoritative source of consistent coverage and fresh perspectives on the medical professional liability (medical malpractice) insurance industry. The monthly publication reports all the critical business happenings as well as political, legal and risk management issues that affect the healthcare industry's malpractice risk profile. No other source offers the latest information on medical professional liability insurance premium rates and trends, tort reforms, significant jury verdicts and what's happening with medical malpractice insurers across the nation.

