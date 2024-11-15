$10,000 Reward Offered By USPA For Information On Missing Teen Ja'niyah Mcmichael

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USPA Nationwide Security offers $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of missing Gary, IN teen Ja'Niyah McMichael, last seen August 11, 2024.

GARY, IN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USPA Nationwide Security has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of 13-year-old Ja'Niyah McMichael , who has been missing since August 11, 2024. Authorities and private investigators continue to search for Ja'Niyah amidst conflicting reports and limited updates.

Ja'Niyah was last seen at her home in the 1300 block of Malcolm X Drive in Gary, Indiana. According to police, she was wearing black pajamas, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black and red shoes. A Silver Alert was delayed by almost three weeks, with the Indiana State Police issuing the statewide alert on September 5, 2024 (Indiana State Police, "Silver Alert for Missing Gary Teen," IN, Sept. 5, 2024.

FBI Search and Family Disputes Raise Questions

On October 5, 2024, the FBI and Gary Police executed a search warrant at the residence where Ja'Niyah was last seen. The search was conducted by the Gang Response Investigative Team, but no updates have since been provided. Family members have expressed concern over conflicting timelines, with Ja'Niyah's grandmother, Dalia Guerrero, stating that the family has not had contact with her since June.

“Where was Ja'Niyah all summer? Someone must have seen her before the school year began,” said Brian Fitzgibbons, lead missing persons investigator for USPA Nationwide Security.

USPA Reward

USPA is urging anyone with information about Ja'Niyah's whereabouts to come forward.“This reward is about getting the community involved and helping a family in distress,” said Dan Manning, a representative for USPA.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1201 or submit anonymous tips to USPA's Missing Persons Unit via their secure online form. Tips can also be submitted by calling or texting (786) 509-7135.

Background and Controversy Surrounding the Case

Ja'Niyah's case has drawn national attention, including advocacy from the media outlet Missing Lost & Trafficked. Through their investigation, estranged father“Wooda Rasta Rogers” revealed a child services report from earlier this year alleging Ja'Niyah had been raped.

The family's history of involvement in organized crime has further complicated the case. In 2015, both Ja'Niyah's mother and grandmother were charged with witness intimidation related to a murder case involving her uncle, a member of the Latin Kings gang.

Volunteer searchers have also faced resistance, including alleged gang activity near abandoned properties close to Ja'Niyah's home.“Warning shots were fired, making this case even more dangerous to investigate,” noted Pebbles Wilson, founder of Missing Lost & Trafficked.

About USPA Nationwide Security

USPA Nationwide Security is a leader in private security , fire watch and missing persons investigations. Their team is dedicated to leveraging resources to aid families in crisis, including offering substantial rewards to incentivize public assistance.

