Marvin Williams Announces Joint Venture Agreement With Hollywood Royalty Ms. Valentina Castellani Quinn

“I am equally exciting to start working with Marvin Williams while also returning to the exemplary Sony Pictures Studios lot, where it all started for Anthony Quinn. It feels like closing the of a circle as Sony Pictures Studios is currently celebrating the 100 Year Anniversary of Columbia Pictures and poster imagery of“Laurence of Arabia” grace the lot. I'm honored to continue the legacy, developing films together in this Iconic studio. I personally feel the sense of continuity, of preserving a legacy that in fact it is so vital for Hollywood and so Important in this fragile business of making films. Marvin has been discovered to have extraordinary talent and a respected resume, he is "solid" as a professional and as a human being. I value his qualities tremendously. Marvin has shown the capacity to inspire you creatively, but he is also a genius when it comes to business and finances! In a world which identifies with appearances Marvin is the exception that confirms the rule that only with ethics, great commitment, teamwork and tremendous courage one can succeed. I am proud to reveal that we already have a great portfolio of projects that we are developing together for both domestic and international markets.” – says Valentina Castellani Quinn of Quinn Studios Entertainment.



Ms. Castellani Quinn, a respected Visionary and Award-Winning Founder of highly regarded Quinn Studios Entertainment, was born in Florence, Italy, where she grew up immersed in the world of theater at her family's historic Teatro Verdi, an Opera House Theatre established in the 1800s. She studied Arts and Painting in college before pursuing acting at the Academy Theatre in Florence under Vittorio Gassman. In 1993, Valentina moved to Paris to study at the École du Cinéma Française.



She has been living in Los Angeles for the past 20 years, embracing her career as a film producer. In 2012, Ms. Castellani Quinn co-founded Quinn Studios in memory of Francesco Quinn, her late husband and the son of Oscar-winning Legend, Anthony Quinn. Francesco was a talented actor known for his roles in films such as Oliver Stone iconic Film“Platoon”. His passing led Valentina to establish Quinn Studios Entertainment as a tribute to his legacy and to continue his work in the entertainment industry. The studio focuses on producing and post-producing projects that honor Francesco's commitment to the arts and world peace.



Anthony Quinn, Ms. Castellani Quinn's father-in-law, a Hollywood Legend, was renowned for his powerful performances in the Oscar-winning films, Lust for Life and Viva Zapata! As well as the iconic Fellini Film“La Strada”. A two-time nominated and two-time Academy Award winner, the Hollywood Icon was celebrated for his versatility and depth, leaving an unforgettable mark on cinema and culture. Mr. Quinn received BAFTA Award nominations for his roles in two of Hollywood's most revered films, Lawrence of Arabia and Zorba the Greek. In addition, he earned multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for his performances in television, including a nomination for Onassis: The Richest Man in the World. Mr. Quinn received multiple Golden Globe nominations for his roles in Gotti, The Secret of Santa Vittoria, Zorba the Greek, Lawrence of Arabia, and Lust for Life, showcasing his remarkable range of portraying historical figures to complex characters. In 1987, Quinn was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his outstanding contribution to the industry. In remarkable fashion to his glorious career, Mr. Quinn was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960, cementing his legacy as one of Hollywood's most iconic actors. Throughout his career, Anthony Quinn became a symbol of passion and resilience, embodying complex characters with unmatched intensity. His legacy continues to inspire both in Hollywood and beyond.



Following in the illustrious footsteps of Anthony Quinn, Quinn Studios Entertainment, co-founded by Valentina Castellani Quinn, has produced and co-produced a range of notable projects, including the 2012 documentary series Life on a Bike (filmed across 11 countries), the 2014 Oscar-nominated The Butterfly's Dream, The 2019 Oscar candidate film“ Wonderful Losers” and the award-winning documentaries One Rock Three Religions (2016) and The Square (2014). Anthony Quinn's name also resides on a production stage on the world-renowned Sony Pictures Studios lot.



“It is an honor and a privilege to call Valentina my friend and producing partner. There are many things that I want to say, but words cannot express my gratitude and appreciation for being recognized as partner a by Valentina and Quinn Studios Entertainment. While I have been fortunate to be placed in rooms with some of the most elite creatives and producers in Hollywood, the Quinn family name is insurmountably legendary. I am especially proud to call Valentina my creative and producing partner as she exudes the highest level of grace, impact, and world-class artistry that personifies true Hollywood talent and legacy.” - Says Marvin Williams, Founder of Big M Entertainment Pictures.



Currently, Big M Entertainment Pictures, Mr. Williams and his associates have numerous projects in early and advanced stages of development with seasoned TV, Film, Music and Creative Executives.



Described as a"Jack of all trades" type early in his career, Marvin Williams (named after Music Legend and Icon Marvin Gaye) has been able to use programming, website development, and special EFX skills as a foundation within many creative facets in

