If Your Bank Account Was Debited By LOANDEPOT, LLC, You May Be Affected By A Class Action Settlement.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice is being issued by the Court-approved Claims Administrator and has been authorized by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Francisco, in Jamie Jweinat and
loanDepot,
LLC, Case
No.
CGC-23-605149.
You may be affected by a settlement in a class action lawsuit claiming that loanDepot, LLC debited funds from consumers' bank accounts without providing them copies of written electronic fund preauthorizations,
allegedly
in
violation
of
the
Electronic
Funds
Transfer
Act,
15
U.S.C. §
1693 et seq. ("EFTA") and the "unlawful" prong of California's Unfair Competition Law, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 17200, et seq. (the "UCL").
The lawsuit ("Action"), Jamie Jweinat and
loanDepot,
LLC, Case
No.
CGC-23-605149,
is
pending
in
the
Superior Court
of
the
State of
California,
County of
San
Francisco.
The
parties to
the
Action,
Jamie
Jweinat and Richard Lechleitner ("Plaintiffs" and "Class Representatives"), and loanDepot, LLC ("Defendant"), have decided to settle the matter.
Currently, a settlement has been proposed for a maximum 00
by
loanDepot,
LLC.
The
proposed settlement
is
subject to the Court's final approval.
ARE YOU INCLUDED?
You are included in the Settlement Class if you are a person in the United States whose bank account was debited on a reoccurring basis by loanDepot,
LLC
without
your
being
provided a copy of the authorization to make a preauthorized electronic fund transfer between September 21, 2021 and October 6, 2023, inclusive ("Class Period"), and you are not loanDepot, LLC, its employees, officers, or directors, or the Court staff or judge(s) assigned to this matter.
WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?
Plaintiffs allege that loanDepot, LLC debited funds from consumers' bank accounts
on a reoccurring
basis
during
the
Class
Period without
providing
copies of
the
written
authorization
to make
loanDepot,
LLC
denies
all
of
the
claims
and allegations in the Action.
The Court has not ruled on the merits of the claims.
The parties have decided to settle the case without a trial, and the settlement is pending the Court's approval.
The
settlement,
if
approved
by
the
court,
will
entitle Settlement
Class
Members to
a
pro
rata
share of the Settlement Fund made available through the common fund of $1,025,000, less deductions for Class Counsel's attorneys' fees, litigation costs, incentive awards to Plaintiffs Jamie Jweinat and Richard Lechleitner for serving as Class Representatives, and Settlement Administration Costs, which will all be paid out of the Settlement Fund.
WHO REPRESENTS ME?
The Court has appointed the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, P.C. to represent you and other Class members as Class Counsel. You do not have to pay Class Counsel or anyone else to participate. You may hire your own lawyer to represent you at your own expense. Jamie Jweinat and Richard Lechleitner are Class members like you, and the Court has appointed them to serve as the "Class Representatives."
GETTING MORE INFORMATION?
If you want detailed information or other documents about this lawsuit and your rights visit the website: , call 1-844-755-2326, write to the Claims Administrator, PO Box 3868, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or call Class Counsel at 1-877-619-8966. Please note: Claim forms must be submitted online/postmarked by March 3, 2025. Requests for exclusion and objections must be postmarked by January 15, 2025 .
