Discover The ZND (ZND Token) Listing On XT

We are thrilled to announce that ZND (ZND Token) has been listed on XT Exchange. The ZND/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone.









About ZND (ZND Token)

ZND is the cornerstone of a robust ecosystem that bridges traditional finance and cryptocurrency, offering a suite of versatile platforms:



zondacrypto : A leading cryptocurrency exchange serving Central Europe since 2014.

zondacrypto Pay : Enabling businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments seamlessly. ZND Platform : A multi-functional solution for Trade, Earn, Borrow, and Explore, designed to cater to users of all experience levels.



ZND stands out as a transformative token, designed to empower individuals and businesses alike by simplifying the adoption of blockchain technology. Whether you're an experienced trader or a crypto newcomer, ZND offers tools and opportunities to explore the full potential of the decentralized financial landscape.

The listing of ZND on XT Exchange signifies a strategic step forward in expanding its global footprint. With XT's reputation as a hub for innovative projects and a trusted platform for cryptocurrency trading, ZND is poised to attract a diverse range of users from around the world.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his thoughts on the listing:

“We are proud to introduce ZND to our platform. Its comprehensive ecosystem and focus on financial inclusivity align perfectly with our mission to provide world-class trading opportunities for our users. We're confident that ZND will bring tremendous value to our community and the broader cryptocurrency market.”

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

XT Exchange

ZND (ZND Token)

