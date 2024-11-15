Connect And Converse Across Borders With Moii: Now Available Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moii , an innovative avatar-based interest-matching conversation service developed by tech startup illuni , has officially launched globally . Available on the Play Store and Apple App Store, Moii offers users a unique way to meet new friends, share stories and enjoy engaging conversations. The service allows people around the globe to experience safe, interest-based connections with like-minded people, fostering a sense of community across borders. Moii exemplifies illuni's commitment to creating immersive digital experiences through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Singing Content in Virtual Karaoke, "MoiiSong"

Create Moiiments, Connect Globally

In a world where genuine interaction can feel rare, Moii provides a space for simple, meaningful conversations without the pressure of video or photo sharing. By connecting users based on shared interests, Moii creates a relaxed environment for spontaneous chats, whether someone is looking for a listening ear, a language exchange, or a fresh global perspective. With engaging features such as avatar costumes and singing content in virtual karaoke - introduced in a recent November update - the app continues to attract a growing user base of young adults seeking meaningful connections beyond small talk.

"Since our global launch on the 1st of November, users from over 30 countries have come together on Moii to share interests, create unique content and enjoy friendly conversations," said Byung-Hwa Park, CEO of Illuni . "We are thrilled by the enthusiasm for Moii as people around the world find it to be a fun and welcoming platform."

Aimed at users in their 20s and 30s, Moii allows users to interact in a fully customizable 3D environment. Instead of revealing their actual appearance, users create avatars that reflect their personalities and interests, providing a sense of anonymity, security, and comfort. Once matched, users can personalize their avatars, use conversation cards, and enjoy mini games, making every interaction fun and engaging.

With a mission to create comfortable spaces for conversation, Moii promotes cross-cultural and language exchange on a global scale. Whether users want to make foreign friends, practice a new language, or simply chat with a friendly listener, Moii offers a low-pressure, refreshing way to connect.

Looking ahead, Illuni plans to expand Moii's language support, making it accessible to even more users across the globe.

About illuni

Illuni is a forward-thinking startup focused on developing immersive digital experiences through advanced AI technology. The company is committed to building innovative mixed-reality services that redefine user engagement in digital spaces. Alongside Moii, illuni's portfolio includes Storyself ( ), an interactive storybook app that transforms users' pictures into story characters, allowing them to become the protagonists of various tales-making it both engaging and educational for children.

