Russian Shelling Kills Woman In Kherson Suburb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in the village of Antonivka in the suburbs of Kherson as a result of enemy shelling.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Rashists shelled Antonivka and killed a person,” the report says.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and of war combined with premeditated murder.

The investigation revealed that Russian forces launched an attack on Antonivka on November 15 at approximately 10:00 using a UAV. The 74-year-old woman who was outside at the time of the attack was killed as a result of the explosive drop made by the drone.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military attacked the village of Sadove in the Kherson community with drones, injuring 44-year-old and 74-year-old men.

Russian troops shelled the village of Odradokamianka in the Kherson region with a drone, injuring a 72-year-old man.