Saudi Arabia Concludes Impactful Tenure As Chair At The 122Nd UN Tourism Executive Council In Colombia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb calls on next Chair to continue to drive forward the sector which forecasts 10% contribution to global

CARTAGENA DE INDIAS, 15 November 2024: At the 122nd Executive Council session held from 13-15 November in Cartagena, Colombia, Saudi Arabia has concluded its two-year chairmanship term by calling on the to continue to strengthen the global agenda. The chair of the UN Tourism Executive Council is pivotal in guiding the organization's vision, shaping global tourism policies, and enhancing international cooperation among member states.

Under Saudi Arabia's leadership, a transformative general program was established, prioritizing investments, education, youth empowerment, and sustainability. This unified sector approach has already led to positive economic trends and societal impacts.

Tourism has emerged as a vital driver of worldwide economic growth and is forecasted to contribute 10% to the global GDP with an annual spend of $11 trillion in 2024. This contribution is expected to rise, fueled by increased air connectivity, post-pandemic demand, and the expanding middle-class tourist base in emerging markets.

As Saudi Arabia's chairmanship concludes, His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Executive Council of UN Tourism, opened the session with a call to action: 'This gathering has reaffirmed our shared vision for the ongoing prosperity of global tourism, highlighting the need for innovative models to sustain the sector, create investment opportunities, and support strategic partnerships. As we pass the baton to the next chair, we are hopeful that the momentum will continue through forward-thinking policies, investments, and global collaborations.'

Beyond its economic implications, tourism is integral to sustainable development and employment, supporting 350 million jobs worldwide and offering pathways to economic mobility for youth, women, and underserved communities. The sector's inclusive approach also fosters cultural exchange and understanding among diverse cultures, with 1.5 billion international tourist arrivals anticipated by the end of 2024.

During the council session, His Excellency Al-Khateeb signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rhodine Sikumba, Zambia Minister of Tourism, which outlined several key areas of mutual cooperation, including, training and developing human capital; sharing expertise in tourism statistics, organizing tourism events and festivals, and planning for sustainable tourism development; and coordinating positions in international and regional forums in the field of tourism.

His Excellency also engaged in discussions with ministerial counterparts from Brazil, South Africa, and Colombia. These meetings underscored a steadfast commitment to strengthening international cooperation and fostering collective progress within the tourism sector.

Saudi Arabia's chairmanship has championed deeper and expanded engagement across the world's tourism hubs, and UN Tourism has witnessed significant regional expansion with the establishment of the Regional Office for the Americas in Brazil and the Regional Office for Africa in Morocco. Additionally, several thematic offices have been established, including the Tourism Law Observatory for Latin America and the Caribbean in Uruguay and the Thematic Office on Tourism on the Silk Road in Uzbekistan.