Loom Collection Becomes The Largest Stockist Of Ethnicraft In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Offering Timeless, Sustainable Solid Wood Furniture

This November, Loom Collection, a leading boutique retail and store for contemporary furniture and home dcor in the UAE, is thrilled to introduce Ethnicraft to its offerings. As the largest stockist of the renowned Belgian brand in the Middle East, Loom Collection establishes its role as a destination for high-quality, timeless designs in solid wood furniture. Known globally for its legacy of craftsmanship and sustainable design, Ethnicraft adds new depth to the Loom Collection's range, aligning seamlessly with its mission to offer durable, meaningful pieces that enrich living spaces.

Ethnicraft, founded over 25 years ago in Antwerp by Benoit Loos and Philippe Delaisse, has become a leader in creating furniture and dcor that balance form, function, and high-quality materials. Today, Ethnicraft is celebrated for collections that age beautifully, allowing each piece to gain character and become part of the home's story over time. Ethnicraft's dedication to craftsmanship, sustainability, and repairability aligns perfectly with Loom Collection's values, making this partnership a reflection of both brands' commitment to quality and design.

Loom Collection will be offering a comprehensive selection of Ethnicraft's iconic furniture, including dining tables, coffee tables, and side tables, as well as sofas, armchairs, and lounge chairs. Additionally, the collection includes bed frames, storage solutions such as sideboards and cabinets, and a variety of beautifully crafted chairs. This wide selection allows customers to style their entire home with Ethnicraft's timeless pieces, bringing both functionality and elegance to every room.

Rozina Stefan, Co-Founder of Loom Collection, said,“We're excited to partner with Ethnicraft, a brand that shares our commitment to quality, sustainability, and timeless design. By offering Ethnicraft's iconic pieces, we are providing our customers with furniture that not only enhances their homes but also aligns with their values. This collection represents the beauty of craftsmanship and the importance of creating spaces that feel meaningful and enduring.”

Ethnicraft's Core Principles in Sustainability and Design

Ethnicraft's collection at Loom Collection exemplifies its dedication to timeless design, sustainable sourcing, and repairability. Crafted from responsibly sourced solid wood, each piece embodies a“buy once, keep forever” philosophy, allowing customers to invest in furniture that lasts. Ethnicraft's focus on repairability, with available spare parts, extends product life and supports eco-friendly practices. Ethnicraft also values social responsibility, partnering with skilled artisans worldwide. With production sites in Serbia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, the brand maintains high standards for quality, social ethics, and environmental responsibility, supporting local craftsmanship and traditions globally.

Experience Ethnicraft at Loom Collection

With the introduction of Ethnicraft, Loom Collection offers a remarkable selection of furniture known for its sustainability, durability, and timeless appeal. As the largest stockist of Ethnicraft in the Middle East, Loom Collection invites customers to experience the beauty and functionality of Ethnicraft's solid wood designs. This collection, available both in-store and online, includes elegant furniture for every room, providing high-quality options that reflect the values and lifestyle of discerning customers across the UAE.