Punjab AAP Opposes Haryana’S Proposal To Set Up Assembly Complex In Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (IANS) A delegation of Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Finance Harpal Cheema, on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, registering opposition to the Haryana government's proposal to set up a Legislative Assembly complex in Chandigarh.

Cheema told the here that the matter was of importance for Punjab and its rightful claim over Chandigarh.

"Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab and belongs solely to the state, and the AAP is firmly opposed to any attempt to allot land in the city for the of Haryana's Legislative Assembly," he said.

"Chandigarh is Punjab's capital, and no other state has the right to build its legislature here," he reiterated.

“The Haryana government has sought 10 acres of land in Chandigarh in exchange for 12 acres in Panchkula. This proposal is part of their clear agenda to establish their Assembly complex in Chandigarh. AAP strongly opposes this move and will not allow even an inch of Chandigarh to be given to Haryana."

Cheema also accused previous governments of failing to safeguard Punjab's interests regarding Chandigarh. He reminded that when Punjab and Haryana were created, it was clearly understood that Haryana would establish its own capital in Panchkula, and not in Chandigarh.

He stressed that Haryana should build its Assembly in Panchkula.

The AAP delegation, which also comprised Minister Harjot Singh Bains, also expressed concern that the previous state governments had failed to take a firm stand on this issue, allowing the situation to become more complex over time.

"We will not allow any further erosion of Punjab's rights. Punjab is a state known for its sacrifices for the nation, and we will continue to fight for what is rightfully ours," Cheema added.

The AAP also made it clear that they would continue to pursue this issue with utmost seriousness and commitment, ensuring that the voice of Punjab is heard loud and clear.

"We will not back down. We will fight for our rights and ensure that Chandigarh remains the undivided capital of Punjab," added Cheema.