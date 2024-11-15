National Service Alliance (NSA) Partners With ONYX

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX, a leader in highly productive floor care equipment, is excited to announce that its full range of product, including the revolutionary SXi Lithium Powered Burnisher, is now available to members of the National Service Alliance (NSA) through ONYX's trusted distributor network.

ONYX Product Snapshot

National Service Alliance

ONYX New i-Series, left -to-right the TXi Floor Stripper, SXi Floor Burnisher, and ZXi Floor Polisher.

SXi Sleek Design

Continue Reading

National Service Alliance (NSA),

the premier Group Purchasing Organization

(GPO) for Building Service Contractors, leverages the size and scale of more than 1800 Contract Cleaning Companies with a combined annual revenue of over $16 Billion in order to provide BSCs competitive programs and innovative solutions with industry leading manufacturers. By negotiating cost-effective contracts and building esteemed relationships with our distributor and manufacturer partners, NSA offers unlimited growth potential for your business. Our membership program provides highly innovative programs and cutting-edge solutions most important to cleaning industry contractors wishing to influence and increase their bottom-line. NSA creates negotiations on behalf of our members to establish national contracts with our list of the nation's top leading distribution partners, business service providers, and manufacturers. We are committed to securing the most advanced and innovative products, equipment and services available combined with substantial discounts and strong incentives for our members.

ONYX's equipment is renowned for its simplicity, reliability, and efficiency, enabling building service contractors (BSCs) to achieve superior results in less time.

As part of this new partnership, NSA members will gain access to equipment that not only meets high standards for performance and durability but also promotes a safer, cleaner, and healthier future, one floor at a time. NSA members will have an opportunity to view the full ONYX lineup at the ISSA Interclean Show in Las Vegas next week at Booth 2058.

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with NSA to make our equipment available to an even broader range of building service contractors," said Jeremy Hahne, Vice President of Sales at ONYX. "Our mission is to empower BSCs with equipment that simplifies their workload and delivers exceptional results, ultimately contributing to cleaner and more efficient facilities. Through our partnership with NSA, we look forward to helping more BSCs across the nation realize these benefits."

ONYX's floor care equipment is designed with ease of use in mind, ensuring that operators can focus on delivering outstanding service without the burden of complex controls or frequent maintenance issues. The SXi Lithium Powered Burnisher exemplifies this commitment, offering unmatched productivity, longer runtimes, ultra-low noise levels, and zero emissions.

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Based in North Carolina, ONYX Systems, LLC is a leading provider of highly productive floor scrubbers and polishers for commercial and industrial use. ONYX products are designed for durability, simplicity, and ease of maintenance, and are trusted nationwide by Janitorial Staff and Cleaning Professionals, such as Building Service Contractors (BSCs) and Facility Maintenance Staff.



ONYX also innovates eco-friendly propane engine and lithium battery technology, powering various industrial machinery and paving the way to a zero-emission future.

Media Contact: Stuart Proctor, ONYX VP of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED