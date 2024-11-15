Elon Musk's DOGE Seeks Super High-IQ Minds To Fight Government Waste-For Zero Salary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Department of Efficiency (DOGE) has issued a call for individuals to join its initiative to streamline operations. In a post on X, emphasized its need for "super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries" committed to cutting costs through unglamorous yet impactful work.

The tweet underscored the need for full-time dedication, stating, "We don't need more part-time idea generators." Aspiring candidates were invited to submit their CVs for review by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, with only the top 1% being considered.

Department of Government Efficiency post on X read: "We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don't need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that's you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants."

Objective: Maximizing taxpayer value

DOGE also reassured the public of its mission to optimize the use of taxpayer funds, tweeting: "Working overtime to ensure your tax dollars will be spent wisely!" The department aims to overhaul inefficiencies within the federal government through strategic cost-cutting measures.

Elon Musk's endorsement

Elon Musk , co-head of DOGE, highlighted the challenges of this initiative. In a tweet, he noted, "Even a brief stint in government by people with high competence and integrity would greatly help America." Acknowledging the lack of financial incentives and the potential for resistance, Musk added, "Indeed, this will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero. What a great deal!"





Vivek Ramaswamy's vision

Vivek Ramaswamy , who has been vocal about his support for DOGE, criticized the inefficiencies of federal bureaucracies. In a tweet, he contrasted DOGE's mission with the current state of government, where many officials "do little or no work" while earning salaries that exceed their contributions.