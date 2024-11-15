New Pacific Metals Announces Filing Of Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Carangas Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE-A: NEWP) (" New Pacific " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release of October 1, 2024 (the " Release "), the Company has filed an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report for its Carangas Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Project located in Oruro Department, Bolivia (" PEA Technical Report "). This PEA Technical Report is effective September 5, 2024, and was independently prepared by RPMGlobal Limited in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "). The PEA Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at , under the Company's profile at .

There are no material differences in the information in the PEA Technical Report and the information contained in the Release.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The Company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project with strong economics. Additionally, a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

On behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp.

Andrew Williams

CEO and Director

For Further Information

New Pacific Metals Corp.

Phone: (604) 633‐1368 Ext. 223

U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593

E-mail: [email protected]

For additional information and to receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING RESULTS OF PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT

The results of the PEA prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 titled "Carangas Deposit - Preliminary Economic Assessment" with an effective date of November 15, 2024, and prepared by certain qualified persons associated with RPMGlobal are preliminary in nature and are intended to provide an initial assessment of the Project's economic potential and development options of the Project. The PEA mine schedule and economic assessment includes numerous assumptions and is based on both indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessments described herein will be achieved or that the PEA results will be realized. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. Mineral resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional exploration will be required to potentially upgrade the classification of the Inferred Mineral Resources to be considered in future advanced studies. RPMGlobal (mineral resource, infrastructure, tailings, water management, environmental and financial analysis) was contracted to conduct the PEA in cooperation with Moose Mountain Technical Services (mining), and JJ Metallurgical Services (Metallurgy). The qualified persons for the PEA for the purposes of NI 43-101 are Mr. Marcelo del Giudice, FAusIMM, Principal Metallurgist with RPMGlobal, Mr. Pedro Repetto, SME, P.E., Principal Civil/Geotechnical Engineer with RPMGlobal, Mr. Gonzalo Rios, FAusIMM, Executive Consultant - ESG with RPMGlobal, Mr. Jinxing Ji, P.Eng., Metallurgist with JJ Metallurgical Services, and Mr. Marc Schulte, P.Eng., Mining Engineer with Moose Mountain Technical Services., in addition to Mr. Anderson Candido, FAusIMM, Principal Geologist with RPMGlobal who estimated the Mineral Resources. All qualified persons for the PEA have reviewed the disclosure of the PEA herein. The PEA is based on the MRE, which was reported on September 5, 2023. The effective date of the MRE is August 25, 2023. Mineral Resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell at a metal price of US$23.00/oz Ag, US$1,900.00/oz Au, US$0.95/lb Pb, US$1.25/lb Zn, recovery of 90% Ag, 98% Au, 83% Pb, 58% Zn and Cut-off grade of 40 g/t AgEq. Assumptions made to derive a cut-off grade included mining costs, processing costs, and recoveries were obtained from comparable industry situations.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD‐LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: the results of the PEA; expectations regarding the Project; estimates regarding Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, and other activities or achievements of the Company; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; and estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of public health crisis; fluctuating equity prices, bond prices, commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization, general economic conditions, foreign exchange risks, interest rate risk, foreign investment risk; loss of key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, environmental risks, operations and political conditions, the regulatory environment in Bolivia and Canada, risks associated with community relations and corporate social responsibility, and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2024 and its other public filings. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates, assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates, assumptions, beliefs, expectations and options include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: public health crisis on our operations and workforce; development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the stabilization of the political climate in Bolivia; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain social license at its mineral properties; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits, including the ratification and approval of the Mining Production Contract with Corporación Minera de Bolivia, the Bolivian state mining corporation, by the Plurinational Legislative Assembly of Bolivia; the ability of the Company's Bolivian partner to convert the exploration licenses at the Company's Carangas project to Administrative Mining Contract; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Other than specifically required by applicable laws, the Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. The technical and scientific information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which differs from the standards adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, the technical and scientific information contained herein, including any estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies subject to the disclosure requirements of the SEC.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the AIF, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , on EDGAR at , and on the Company's website at .

