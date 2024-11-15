Alchemy Pay Partners With CKB Eco Fund To Enable Seamless Fiat Purchases Of $CKB

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world's leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, has announced a strategic partnership with CKB Eco Fund. This collaboration will enable users to directly purchase $CKB, the first fully BTC-isomorphic L2 (PoW+UTXO), using a wide range of fiat payment methods and currencies via Alchemy Pay's fiat on-ramp solution.

Through this partnership, users can now acquire $CKB conveniently through a secure on-ramp solution integrated at . Additionally, $CKB purchases can be made directly on the Alchemy Pay Ramp website at CKB exclusive link .The on-ramp supports numerous payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, mobile wallets, and bank transfers, streamlining the process for purchasing $CKB in a compliant and user-friendly manner.

The CKByte (CKB) cryptocurrency plays a critical role within the Nervos Network, where it is used for transaction fees and data storage. Holding 1 CKB allows users to store one byte of data on Nervos' base layer. The CKB Eco Fund, which focuses on incubating and investing in projects connecting CKB and the Bitcoin ecosystem, supports decentralized infrastructure and application development across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.

Founded in 2017, Alchemy Pay has specialized in offering solutions that grant cryptocurrency and Web3 services access to fiat payments, making them more accessible to the general public. With a global presence in 173 countries and over 300 payment channels, Alchemy Pay ensures a seamless checkout experience, including support for local mobile wallets. Its global licensing achievements, which spans the UK, U.S., Canada, Indonesia, and Lithuania, ensures regulatory compliance and solidifies its position as a trusted global payment gateway.

This partnership with CKB Eco Fund is yet another milestone in Alchemy Pay's mission to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto ecosystems, making digital assets more accessible to users around the world.

About CKB

CKB is the first fully BTC-isomorphic L2 (PoW+UTXO). By developing a lightning network to connect to BTC's counterpart, CKB achieves a bi-directional, censorship-resistant, permissionless, and trustless flow of BTC L1 assets, enhancing BTC programmability and ecosystem.

About CKB Eco Fund

CKB Eco Fund focused on incubating and investing in projects connecting CKB and the Bitcoin ecosystem. The fund supports projects building critical infrastructure and decentralized applications across various sectors, including DeFi, gaming, tooling, NFT marketplaces, and more.

In January 2024, the CKB Eco Fund launched BTCKB, a development initiative to enhance integration between the Bitcoin and CKB blockchains through shared PoW consensus and the UTXO model. BTCKB intends to advance the capabilities of the Bitcoin blockchain by introducing new smart contract functionalities and leveraging BTC, Taproot, and RGB++ assets into the CKB blockchain.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

