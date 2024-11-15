The Center For Sales Strategy Named To Selling Power Magazine's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2024 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Selling Power 2024 Top Virtual Sales Training Companies

The Center for Sales Strategy

- Matt Sunshine, CEO of The Center for Sales Strategy

FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2024 list:

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Selling Power 2024 Top Virtual Sales Training Company,” said Matt Sunshine, CEO of CSS.“This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering innovative and effective sales training solutions. It reflects our commitment to helping our clients achieve exceptional results in an ever-evolving sales landscape. We look forward to continuing to empower sales professionals with the tools and strategies they need to succeed.”

According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner,“Research shows that the rapid proliferation of AI is turning the sales training world, particularly the virtual sales training world, upside down. That's why it is more critical than ever to identify the organizations that deliver best-in-class, virtual training solutions that consistently drive-up sales and help achieve revenue optimization in just such a game-changing revolution. Each company that made our Top Virtual Sales Training Companies list possess the demonstrated consistent expertise to help their clients reach and exceed sales goals, regardless of the economic conditions and tech environment.”

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

- Strategies to keep participants engaged

- The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

- Methodologies for supporting participant retention

- Innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace

- Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback

To evaluate client satisfaction, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from more than 300 clients of the applicants.

See Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2024 list at:

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR SALES STRATEGY

Founded in 1983, The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) has grown to serve hundreds of clients annually across a spectrum of industries, including broadcast, print, and digital media, professional services, non-profit associations, and more. For over 40 years, CSS has focused on improving sales performance as it helps sales organizations turn talent into performance and develop the highest-performing sales professionals. Its approach to customer-focused selling and talent-focused management has always been, and continues to be, core to its clients' success and the organization's success. CSS is joined by LeadG2, its sales performance division, Up Your Culture, its employee engagement and company culture division, and Robertson Lowstuter, its executive coaching firm, to help organizations achieve total revenue performance . To learn more about The Center for Sales Strategy and its portfolio of brands, visit .

ABOUT SELLING POWER

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year.

