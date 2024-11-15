Beached Killer Whale Rescued In Russia's Far East
Date
11/15/2024 7:30:15 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Vladivostok, Nov 15 (IANS) A killer whale stranded on the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was rescued, local authorities said Friday.
"Deep gratitude to the volunteers, rescuers, and residents of the Sobolevsky District," Sergei Lebedev, the regional Minister for emergency situations, was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.
The whale was found on Thursday dehydrated, with cracked skin and several injuries. Rescuers transported it by truck to a nearby river mouth, where it was released.
This is the second killer whale rescue operation in the region in recent weeks, following the release of a whale family, including calves, in October.
MENAFN15112024000231011071ID1108889965
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.