Ministerial Conf. On Antimicrobial Resistance Kicks Off In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The fourth high-level global ministerial on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) officially commenced on Friday, in Jeddah with the participation of Kuwaiti Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

In his opening speech, Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel stated that hosting the conference in the Kingdom is a clear declaration of Saudi Arabia's commitment to the global fight against this worldwide challenge that slows down economic and social growth.

Al-Jalajel added that hosting the conference underscores Saudi Arabia's belief that human health comes first and above all other considerations. He noted that (AMR) has a profound impact on all aspects of life, and that this "silent epidemic" is expected to cause more than a million deaths annually, surpassing the total number of deaths caused by HIV/AIDS and malaria combined.

He pointed out that with the current rate of acceleration, by 2050, the number of deaths due to antimicrobial-resistant infections could reach 39 million, with a 4 percent reduction in global GDP and an estimated cost of (USD 100 trillion) to the global economy.

Al-Jalajel also highlighted that previous ministerial conferences, including those held in Oman and the Netherlands, have effectively contributed to outlining a global roadmap to combat antibiotic resistance and mitigate its negative impacts.

He praised the high-level declaration issued by this year's United Nations General Assembly, which includes commitments and opportunities to unite efforts and move forward in addressing this global challenge.

He emphasized the importance of finding solutions, especially since this conference is hosting the largest number of participating countries in the history of previous ministerial conferences, presenting a significant opportunity to strengthen global response efforts.

In a similar speech, Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Eng. Mansour Al-Mishaiti stressed that microbial resistance to antibiotics has become a greater threat than ever, posing a major risk to human health and safety and challenging global food and agricultural systems.

Al-Mishaiti added that rising rates of antimicrobial resistance lead to higher agricultural production costs and lower productivity, negatively impacting food prices and posing a danger to ecosystems. He pointed out that health organizations dealing with public health, animal health, and the environment recognize that antimicrobial resistance is one of the most critical global challenges that must be addressed across various sectors, in line with the "One Health" perspective.

For his part, Omani Health Minister Dr. Hilal Al-Sabti noted that AMR is a threat that jeopardizes health and sustainable development worldwide. He mentioned that in 2019, nearly five million deaths were linked to drug-resistant infections, and without decisive action, antimicrobial resistance could significantly shorten life expectancy by 2035.

Al-Sabti also highlighted the severe economic consequences, noting that healthcare costs related to AMR could reach one trillion US dollars annually by 2050.

The Kuwaiti delegation to the conference included, in addition to Minister Al-Awadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Dr. Munther Al-Hasawi, Director of the Minister's Office Dr. Dhari Al-Hashash, and the Minister's Office Supervisor Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal, as well as the Head of the Antimicrobial Resistance Unit, Dr. Hussein Al-Shammari. The acting Chargأ© d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Consulate in Jeddah, Minister Plenipotentiary Nasser Al-Khaldi.

The high-level conference, which concludes tomorrow, Saturday, is being attended by over 40 ministers from health, environment, and agriculture sectors from various countries, in addition to several heads of international organizations and non-governmental organizations. (end)

