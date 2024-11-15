The Sound Of Tomorrow: Space Gravity Brings Soul To Silent Evs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In an era where electric are reshaping the automotive landscape, one crucial element has been missing: the emotional connection between driver and engine sound

Houston, Texas , Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where electric vehicles are reshaping the automotive landscape, one crucial element has been missing: the emotional connection between driver and engine sound. Space Gravity, Inc., through its revolutionary Glydsphere system, is filling this void with a solution that's turning heads – and ears – across the industry.

From Silence to Symphony

Electric vehicles capture 7.3% of the U.S. automotive market, and a growing segment of drivers are seeking ways to personalize their silent rides. Space Gravity's answer? A sophisticated sound system that transforms EVs from quiet cruisers into personalized sound machines, complete with everything from classic V8 rumbles to futuristic spacecraft whooshes.

"Sound is an integral part of the driving experience," notes Johannes Luckemeier, Space Gravity's CEO, whose decade of experience at BMW, Mercedes-AMG, and HARMAN has shaped the company's vision. "We're not just adding noise – we're crafting emotional connections."

Market Momentum

The numbers tell a compelling story. Since launching in January 2023, Glydsphere has secured over 150 orders, while their companion app has been downloaded more than 3,500 times. But it's their proprietary Dualamp Impax technology that's truly turning industry heads, offering rich, dynamic sound without complex installation requirements.

Investment Horizons

Space Gravity is now offering three distinct investment tiers through MicroVentures:

Catalyst Tier - Starting at $500



Ground-floor entry into the EV sound revolution

Early access to product developments Part of the expanding EV customization wave

Accelerator Tier - Starting at $5,000



Enhanced equity position

Prototype demonstration access Direct quarterly updates from leadership

Velocity Tier - Starting at $25,000



Strategic partnership opportunity

Advisory board consideration

Premium access to the founding team Early insight into luxury automotive partnerships

Beyond Custom Sounds

While the current Glydsphere system, Glydsphere system is compatible with all Tesla Model 3 and Y, and S and X builds post-2021 and is making waves in the consumer market, Space Gravity's ambitions reach further. Their patent-pending technology for high-end electric sports cars has already caught the attention of European luxury manufacturers, positioning the company at the intersection of premium automotive experience and electric innovation.

Recent validation came through the Capital One Accelerator Program, where Space Gravity secured the $5,000 "Top Program Engagement" prize, underlining the market's recognition of their potential.

The Road Ahead

The fresh capital will fuel expansion across three key areas:



Broadening compatibility with major EV manufacturers

Advancing prototype development for the luxury sports car segment Scaling distribution and marketing initiatives

"We're not just selling a product," Luckemeier emphasizes. "We're crafting the future soundtrack of electric mobility."

For more detailed information about this investment opportunity, visit the MicroVentures platform.





CONTACT: Johannes Luckemeier Founder & Chief Executive Officer Glydsphere info at space-gravity.com