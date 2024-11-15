Mahayuti Chose Path Of Shivaji & Savarkar While Aghadi Is Aurangzeb Fan Club: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Hingoli (Maharashtra), Nov 15 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Friday said the Assembly election is going to decide whether Maharashtra will follow the path of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar or the path of Aurangzeb.

“Our Mahayuti has chosen the path of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar without any confusion and these Aghadi people are Aurangzeb fan club,” he claimed at a poll rally for BJP and MahaYuti candidates.

Shah targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena saying that they were sitting in the lap of the Aurangzeb fan club.

“Uddhav Babu, you are sitting with those who call Hindutva hypocrisy. You are sitting with those who oppose the name Sambhaji Nagar. You are sitting with those who fed biryani to Kasab and you are sitting with those who oppose Ram temple. Just remember which path your father took Maharashtra on and which path you are walking on,” he said.

Shah accused Maha Vikas Aghadi of being an army of liars. He dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say good words for Veer Savarkar.

“Today, I want to clearly tell Rahul Baba from Hingoli that right now Sharad Pawar has silenced you by explaining things to you (not criticising Veer Savarkar). But Rahul Baba, if you are speaking the truth then say two good words for Veer Savarkar. Please praise your friend Uddhav Thackeray's father, the great Balasaheb Thackeray for two minutes... Uddhav Ji, if you have the courage then say two good words for Veer Savarkar,” he said.

“Sonia ji has tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times so far and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again an attempt is being made to land it for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, this plane is sure to crash for the 21st time,” he taunted.

“In the Haryana elections, Rahul Baba said with confidence that we have won. So much arrogance in democracy! Look at the results, Congress was wiped out in Haryana and BJP formed the government,” said Shah.

He claimed that the entire country is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the other hand,“Every Ladki Bahin of Maharashtra is with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, every poor person of Maharashtra is with NDA. The MahaYuti government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis is a government dedicated to the poor. The poor have been provided with facilities like houses, toilets, drinking water, 5 kg grain, gas cylinders and now free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. In the coming days, a MahaYuti government is going to be formed in Maharashtra,” he remarked.

Stepping up attacks against Congress, Shah said Rahul Baba's Congress party has passed a resolution in Kashmir to reinstate Article 370.“Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even your fourth generation cannot bring back Article 370,” he warned.

“Recently in Karnataka the Waqf Board has declared villages, temples, farmers' lands and people's houses as Waqf properties. We have brought a bill to amend the Waqf Act, but Sharad Pawar and Company are opposing this bill. You can oppose it as much as you want, but the Narendra Modi government will change the Waqf Act with full force,” said Shah.