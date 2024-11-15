North Korea Leader Orders Mass Production Of Suicide Drones

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued an order for the mass production of kamikaze/suicide drones following successful tests of these drones. The directive highlights North Korea's growing focus on enhancing its military capabilities.

According to North Korea's state news agency, Kim stated on Friday, November 15, that there is an escalating global race to utilize drones for military purposes. He emphasized the urgent need to update military strategies in light of these advancements.

The introduction of kamikaze drones has become increasingly prevalent in conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East, according to Reuters. These drones are shaping modern warfare by offering strategic advantages.

Kim's directive comes shortly after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The timing suggests a connection between the mass production order and the evolving military cooperation between the two nations.

Reports from South Korea, NATO, and the U.S. indicate that approximately 10,000 North Korean special forces have been deployed to support Russia in the Ukraine war. These forces have reportedly been involved in battles in the Kursk region, with casualties among their ranks.

North Korea's increasing military support for Russia, including the deployment of special forces and the mass production of kamikaze drones, adds a new layer of complexity to the Ukraine conflict.

The strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia signals a shifting geopolitical landscape, with Pyongyang taking a more active role in global conflicts. This growing alliance not only intensifies the war in Ukraine but also challenges the existing balance of power, prompting heightened vigilance among Western nations.

