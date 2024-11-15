Nayanthara Fans React To Her Love Story With Vignesh Shivan In Netflix India's OTT Documentary, 'Blushing All The Way'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fans of Nayanthara, fondly called the“Lady Superstar”, have been buzzing with excitement following the release of a clip from the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The documentary shows her personal life and love story with her husband, Vignesh Shivan.
The couple, who tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram, celebrated their wedding in a grand ceremony attended by film icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and AR Rahman.
In the clip, Nayanthara shared a heartfelt memory of how she first saw Vignesh in a different light. She recalled an incident during a shoot in Pondicherry, where his charm struck her while he directed Vijay Sethupathi. She admitted that she suddenly noticed him differently, describing him as a“cute guy” and admired his approach to filmmaking. Also Read
Vignesh, in the same clip, revealed his perspective. He mentioned that he initially admired“Nayan Ma'am” for her talent and professionalism. Over time, their conversations deepened, and he realised a special connection, marking the beginning of their relationship.
Fans have taken to social media to express their love for the couple. Many highlighted how Vignesh respectfully referred to Nayanthara as“ma'am”, calling it both sweet and endearing.
“The way he said "Nayan mam",” wrote one fan while another commented,“The way he still addresses her as“mam”.” Also Read
Others admired the shyness in Nayanthara's expression as she spoke about her feelings, noting their genuine affection.
“I was blushing all the way when they talked about their side of the story,” came from one fan.
