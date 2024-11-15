Velotric Launches Black Friday And Cyber Week E-Bike Deals - Save Up To $600! Plus, Exclusive Discounts On Accessories
Date
11/15/2024 6:16:59 AM
Velotric is Offering Amazing Limited-Time Savings on High-Performance E-bikes and Gear, with Special Pricing on Top Models and Essential Cycling Accessories This Holiday Season
CARSON, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotric , a rapid leader in the e-bike market, renowned for their effortlessly comfortable e-bikes with their ComfortMax technology that deliver outstanding performance, top-tier safety, and a user-focused design, is excited to unveil their Black Friday and cyber Week promotions, giving customers remarkable savings on their high-performance e-bikes.
Velotric Discover 2 Ebike in Cherry Crimson
Starting today, Velotric is offering shoppers exclusive discounts of up to $600 off their most popular models. This sale is one of Velotric's biggest of the year, providing an ideal opportunity for riders to elevate their biking experience with savings on everything from urban commuter bikes to rugged adventure models. Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout.
"Over the past two years, Velotric has empowered over 100,000 riders to log more than 50 million miles of reliable, sustainable transportation, offering a cleaner commuting option that reduces their carbon footprint," said Adam Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Velotric. "We're proud to help people rethink their daily travel while making a positive impact on the environment."
Black Friday Prelaunch: November 15 – November 28:
Discover 2 (Premium Commuter) - $150 off
Summit 1 (Hybrid E-Mountain Bike) - $150 off
Discover 1+ (Urban Commuter) - $500 off
Nomad 1+ (Fat Tire) - $500 off
T1 ST+ (Better for Exercise) - $350 off
Fold 1 (Folding E-Bike) - $300 off
Get 3 accessories & unlock 30% Off - on select accessories
Buy TWO Save up to $400: November 22 – November 28:
$150 off the
Discover 2
and Summit 1 ; buy 2 and get an additional $100 off (total saving $400)
Limited 100 @ $999: November 22 - December 8:
Fold 1 Lite (Compact, Folding E-Bike) - $100 off
Sale Price: $999 (Only 100 units first come, first serve)
30% Off select accessories when you buy 3
BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER WEEK: November 29 – December 5
Discover 2 (Premium Commuter) - $150 Off (Buy 2 get an extra $100 off)
Summit 1 (Hybrid eMountain Bike) - $150 Off (Buy 2 get an extra $100 off)
Discover 1+ (Urban Commuter) - $400 Off
Nomad 1+ (Fat Tire) - $400 Off
T1 ST+ (Better for Exercise) - $250 Off
Fold 1 (Folding E-Bike) - $200 Off
Go 1 (Compact Utility) - $400 Off
Packer 1 (Heavy-Duty Cargo) - $600 Off
50% Off on select accessories
Unlock free additional 1-year extended warranty (3 years in total)
Post-Black Friday & Cyber Week:
December 6 – December 8
Discover 2 (Premium Commuter) - $150 Off
Summit 1 (Hybrid Multi Terrain) - $150 Off
Discover 1+ (Urban Commuter) - $400 Off
Nomad 1+ (Fat Tire) - $400 Off
T1 ST+ (E-Bike for Better Exercise) - $250 Off
Fold 1 (Folding E-Bike) - $200 Off
Go 1 (Compact Utility) - $300 Off
Packer 1 (Heavy-Duty Cargo) - $500 Off
30% Off select accessories
For more details on deals, discounts, and extended holiday offers, visit Velotric's website at Velotricbike .
SOURCE Velotric
