Velotric Launches Black Friday And Cyber Week E-Bike Deals - Save Up To $600! Plus, Exclusive Discounts On Accessories

Velotric is Offering Amazing Limited-Time Savings on High-Performance E-bikes and Gear, with Special Pricing on Top Models and Essential Cycling Accessories This Holiday Season

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotric , a rapid leader in the e-bike market, renowned for their effortlessly comfortable e-bikes with their ComfortMax that deliver outstanding performance, top-tier safety, and a user-focused design, is excited to unveil their Black Friday and Week promotions, giving customers remarkable savings on their high-performance e-bikes.

Velotric Discover 2 Ebike in Cherry Crimson

Starting today, Velotric is offering shoppers exclusive discounts of up to $600 off their most popular models. This sale is one of Velotric's biggest of the year, providing an ideal opportunity for riders to elevate their biking experience with savings on everything from urban commuter bikes to rugged adventure models. Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout.



"Over the past two years, Velotric has empowered over 100,000 riders to log more than 50 million miles of reliable, sustainable transportation, offering a cleaner commuting option that reduces their carbon footprint," said Adam Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Velotric. "We're proud to help people rethink their daily travel while making a positive impact on the environment."

Black Friday Prelaunch: November 15 – November 28:





Discover 2 (Premium Commuter) - $150 off

Sale Price: $1,749

Summit 1 (Hybrid E-Mountain Bike) - $150 off

Sale Price: $1,849

Discover 1+ (Urban Commuter) - $500 off

Sale Price: $1,099

Nomad 1+ (Fat Tire) - $500 off

Sale Price: $1,299

T1 ST+ (Better for Exercise) - $350 off

Sale Price: $1,199

Fold 1 (Folding E-Bike) - $300 off

Sale Price: $1,099 Get 3 accessories & unlock 30% Off - on select accessories

Buy TWO Save up to $400: November 22 – November 28:



$150 off the

Discover 2

and Summit 1 ; buy 2 and get an additional $100 off (total saving $400)

Limited 100 @ $999: November 22 - December 8:



Fold 1 Lite (Compact, Folding E-Bike) - $100 off

Sale Price: $999 (Only 100 units first come, first serve) 30% Off select accessories when you buy 3

BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER WEEK: November 29 – December 5



Discover 2 (Premium Commuter) - $150 Off (Buy 2 get an extra $100 off)

Sale Price: $1,749

Summit 1 (Hybrid eMountain Bike) - $150 Off (Buy 2 get an extra $100 off)

Sale Price: $1,849

Discover 1+ (Urban Commuter) - $400 Off

Sale Price: $1,199

Nomad 1+ (Fat Tire) - $400 Off

Sale Price: $1,399

T1 ST+ (Better for Exercise) - $250 Off

Sale Price: $1,299

Fold 1 (Folding E-Bike) - $200 Off

Sale Price: $1,199

Go 1 (Compact Utility) - $400 Off

Sale Price: $1,299

Packer 1 (Heavy-Duty Cargo) - $600 Off

Sale Price: $1,599

50% Off on select accessories Unlock free additional 1-year extended warranty (3 years in total)

Post-Black Friday & Cyber Week:

December 6 – December 8



Discover 2 (Premium Commuter) - $150 Off

Sale Price: $1,749

Summit 1 (Hybrid Multi Terrain) - $150 Off

Sale Price: $1,849

Discover 1+ (Urban Commuter) - $400 Off

Sale Price: $1,199

Nomad 1+ (Fat Tire) - $400 Off

Sale Price: $1,399

T1 ST+ (E-Bike for Better Exercise) - $250 Off

Sale Price: $1,299

Fold 1 (Folding E-Bike) - $200 Off

Sale Price: $1,199

Go 1 (Compact Utility) - $300 Off

Sale Price: $1,399

Packer 1 (Heavy-Duty Cargo) - $500 Off

Sale Price: $1,699 30% Off select accessories

For more details on deals, discounts, and extended holiday offers, visit Velotric's website at Velotricbike .

