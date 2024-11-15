SINCETHEN To Open New Two-Story Showroom At Liangcang Art Park In Hangzhou, China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINCETHEN is set to open a new two-story showroom at Liangcang Art Park in Hangzhou, China, by the end of November. Final touches are underway, and the showroom will feature a variety of amenities and innovative spaces designed to enhance the customer experience.





The showroom will feature fitting rooms, allowing customers to try on SINCETHEN apparel, and will also include a café where visitors can relax and unwind. Notably, the second floor will accommodate a dedicated live-streaming space, which supports the brand's digital commerce strategy and serves as a vital hub for online engagement. SINCETHEN intends to host events in this space to enhance customer connections and deliver distinctive brand experiences.

Since its establishment in 2009, SINCETHEN has concentrated on enhancing the sense of specialness in everyday routines, showcasing seasonal collections designed to travel and romance themes inherent in daily life. The brand emphasizes high-quality silhouettes from sustainable materials and developing patterns, seamlessly incorporating SINCETHEN's romantic philosophy into every piece.

The brand's signature products encompass a diverse selection of dresses characterized by romantic colors and silhouettes, with particular emphasis on their refined, feminine-styled one-piece dress collection, which has garnered considerable popularity among consumers. Additionally, tweed two-piece sets are also well-loved and have emerged as one of SINCETHEN's iconic items.

A spokesperson for SINCETHEN stated, "Liangcang Art Park is a key location where Chinese culture and art harmoniously interact, establishing a vital foundation for SINCETHEN's global expansion. We aspire that the inauguration of this showroom will function as an effective platform to communicate SINCETHEN's brand value to our customers. "

