Technical Snag Grounds PM Modi's Aircraft In Jharkhand

(MENAFN- IANS) Deoghar (Jharkhand), Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi's aircraft was grounded at Jharkhand's Deoghar airport on Friday due to a technical issue, after he flew in there on his way to Bihar's Jamui to participate in an event commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

After landing at Deoghar airport, he proceeded to Jamui by helicopter. However, upon completing the event and returning to Deoghar airport for his flight back to Delhi, his aircraft could not take off due to a technical problem.

Due to PM Modi's visit, Deoghar was declared a no-fly zone, which also affected the travel plans of other leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JMM star campaigner Kalpana Soren, both in Jharkhand for election campaigning, faced delays as their helicopters were not allowed to take off.

Rahul Gandhi, who had addressed a rally in Meharma, Godda district earlier in the day, was left waiting as his helicopter was grounded. Congress workers protested about the delay. Mahagama MLA and Congress candidate Deepika Pandey Singh expressed her frustration, stating: "Just because the Prime Minister is in Deoghar, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to pass through that airspace. We understand protocols, but Congress governed this country for 70 years, and such incidents never happened to opposition leaders. This is unacceptable."

Similarly, Gandey MLA and JMM star campaigner Kalpana Soren could not reach on time for a public meeting of the INDIA bloc at Sonwa Dangal (Rikhiya) for the Deoghar Assembly due to the no-fly zone restrictions. As per reports, her helicopter was also held back due to the presence of the Prime Minister's plane at Deoghar Airport.

Prime Minister Modi addressed two rallies in Jharkhand on Friday on the occasion of tribal icon Birsa Munda's anniversary, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, and ahead of the second round of polling for the Assembly elections in the state on November 20.