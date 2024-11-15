Corin Celebrates Innovation At The AAHKS 2024 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A crowd gathers around the Corin booth to watch an ApolloKneeTM demonstration.

From left to right, Drs. Vasili Karas, Michael Bradley, John Keggi, Jeffrey Lawrence, and Douglas Dennis, presenting at the Corin symposium.

RAYNHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Corin , a leading robotics and AI innovator in orthopaedics, made a powerful impression at the 2024 American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting with the debut of IconaTM , a triple-taper femoral stem, and ApolloHipXTM a new 2D-to-3D fluoroscopy-based ApolloTM application for total hip arthroplasty (THA).

“IconaTM and ApolloHipXTM* are an ideal pair for the direct anterior approach (DAA) in the ASC setting, where precision and efficiency are essential,” said Dr. Jim Pierrepont, Chief Technology Officer at Corin.“The Icona design facilitates ease of use for muscle-sparing procedures, while ApolloHipXTM* provides real-time analysis of cup position, orientation, leg length, and offset using standard C-arm images. Using our proprietary 2D-to-3D image registration, ApolloHipXTM* provides analysis independent of patient and c-arm alignment, thus reducing OR time and intra-operative radiation exposure.”

The Corin industry symposium emerged as an event highlight, with the panel of ApolloKneeTM users drawing a highly engaged audience of surgeons and researchers. The presentation encompassed every detail of the technology from the optimized planning algorithm based on a force-controlled; pre-resection balance of the knee; to the fully connected, cloud-based surgeon portal, CorinConnectTM, where data is analyzed for new insight in TKA performance.

During the discussion on optimized planning, Dr. John Keggi said "ApolloKneeTM reduces your OR time and the mental effort of balancing the knee, while virtually eliminating the need for soft-tissue releases, which I think has a very positive effect on the patient.” Corin has achieved an impressive patient satisfaction rate above 97% when using BalanceBotTM technology for intra-operative predictive ligament balancing** - reinforcing the clinical value of robotic-assisted ligament balancing.

Corin showcased two compatible knee implant systems alongside ApolloTM, including the new Unity KneeTM Medial Constrained (MC) Tibial Insert , which was designed to help restore native knee kinematics by stabilizing the medial condyle while allowing lateral translation. This insert offers surgeons a new solution for achieving stability throughout the full range of motion, with the option to be used with or without the PCL offering greater flexibility for various patient anatomies.

“2024 has been a landmark year for Corin as we started clinical use of our new ApolloTM platform and groundbreaking ApolloKneeTM application; received 510(k) clearance for the IconaTM stem and two strategic Unity KneeTM line extensions. We are now looking forward to sharing additional details about ApolloHipXTM* availability in the coming weeks. As we continue to advance orthopaedic care through our robotics, AI, connected technologies and implants, we're proud of the impact our innovations have made on the field this year and remain committed to supporting surgeons and improving patient outcomes worldwide.” said Jon Serbousek, CEO of Corin and Senior Advisor to private equity partner Permira.

About Corin

Corin is a fast-growing global leader in orthopaedic innovation, with a vision to revolutionize the field. By integrating advanced robotic and AI technologies for planning, implementation, and continuous learning with its clinically proven implants, Corin strives to maximizes healthcare value for both patients and providers.

Not all products are available or cleared for distribution in all markets.

*Pending 510(k), product is not yet available for sale.

** Keggi JM, Wakelin EA, Koenig JA, Lawrence JM, Randall AL, Ponder CE, De Claire JH et al. "Impact of intra-operative predictive ligament balance on post operative balance and patient outcome in TKA: a prospective multicenter study". Arch Orthop Trauma Surg. 2021 Jul 13. doi: 10.1007/500402-021-04043-3

Molly MacLennan

Corin Group

+1 774-226-1853

...

ApolloHipXTM* Preview for AAHKS 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.