Credable And RAHI Join Hands To Pack And Deliver Over 10,000 Nutritious Meals For The Underprivileged

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 15th December 2024: CredAble announced today that they joined hands with RAHI-'Rise Against Hunger India' to pack over 10,000 meals in Mumbai and Noida, with the help of 282 of its employees who came forward to volunteer for this programme.



In a joint mission of eradicating hunger in India, CredAble and RAHI came together for an engaging hands-on meal packaging programme. CredAble's employees from its offices in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR volunteered to assemble dehydrated, high-protein, and nutrient-rich meal packages for communities facing food scarcity.



The volunteers in Mumbai helped pack a total of 7,776 meals, which were then handed over to SEAL Ashram, a registered NGO working for the rehabilitation of the destitute. The NGO rescues them from the streets and railways and provides them shelter in Panvel.



The volunteers from CredAble's Delhi-NCR office assembled 2,808 meals for the Indira Vikash Prashikshan Sansthan (IVPS), an organisation that provides education to street children in slums and vocational training to girls and women in Ghaziabad.



Every meal packet includes a khichdi mix and contains a nourishing blend of dry uncooked rice, dal, dehydrated vegetables, and a vitamin sachet with 23 essential micronutrients and minerals. Each meal packet offers crucial nutrition for six individuals.



To better channel the company's efforts towards social welfare and development, CredAble has set up a CSR and Sustainability initiative-I.M.P.A.C.T.-Important to Act and has been contributing to various social causes over its years of successful operations.



Alongside driving value for their customers, employees, and stakeholders, CredAble strives to give back to uplift people and communities in ways that champion financial empowerment and drive positive change, for today and for the future.



Highlighting the significance of this effort and the valued partnership with RAHI, Nirav Choksi, Co-founder and CEO of CredAble, said, "While giving back to the community is part of our core value system, we also invest our time and efforts in partnering in various charitable programs that are close to our hearts. We are pleased to partner with RAHI once again for this meal-packaging initiative, bringing sustenance and hope to those in need and adding value for communities at large."



As the world's leading player in the working capital financing space, CredAble has enabled over $21 billion in working capital globally. Being conscious of its responsibility towards society, the management has undertaken several programmes for the development of thriving and resilient communities promoting sustainable living, and stewarding the planet's natural resources for future generations.





About CredAble:



Established in March 2017 by Nirav Choksi and Ram Kewalramani, CredAble is India's largest working capital technology platform enabling more than USD 8 billion annually in working capital for India Inc. which includes large, mid, and emerging corporates, MSMEs, and financial institutions. CredAble's platform hosts over 175+ corporate customers, over 3,50,000 small business borrowers, and over 100 global financial institutions and banks. By leveraging technology built in-house, expertise in big data analytics, trade finance, and partnerships with capital providers, CredAble leads the working capital space while witnessing over 500% year-on-year growth.



Backed by well-known investors such as Oaks Asset Management, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, and Axis Bank Limited, the company was granted an NBFC (BBB Stable) license by RBI in 2019 and offers post-invoice discounting and other working capital finance products. Apart from catering to the financial needs of the SME segment, the company offers financial services through its platform products to customers such as Large Corporates, Mid-Market and Emerging Corporates, and Financial Institutions.





