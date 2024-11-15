Fintopio Launches First Cedefi Wallet Enabling Crypto Transfers Via Telegram Usernames

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Fintopio, the leading Web3 wallet co-founded by former executive Steve Milton, has officially launched its CeFi services, making it the only CeDeFi wallet in the accessible on Telegram, iOS, Android, and Web. With its new CeFi offerings, Fintopio merges centralized and decentralized finance, providing a seamless that caters to a diverse global audience eager to access digital assets as simply as sending a message.







With Fintopio's CeFi wallet, users experience simplified, frictionless transactions with key features like username-based transfers, Zero-Fee transfers, and innovative tools such as Vouchers for bulk crypto transfers and gifting. This milestone enhances Fintopio's existing Web3 ecosystem, which has grown rapidly since its beta launch in April 2024, attracting over 2 million monthly active users.

Simplifying Crypto with Telegram-Based Transfers

Fintopio's strategic integration with Telegram leverages the platform's 950 million -strong user base, positioning Fintopio as the go-to wallet for crypto users seeking accessibility and convenience. By enabling crypto transactions through Telegram usernames, Fintopio eliminates complex wallet addresses, empowering users to conduct transactions with a familiar interface.

“We wanted to create a wallet that makes crypto as accessible as texting,” explained Steve Milton, Co-founder & CEO of Fintopio.“With our CeFi services, we're moving closer to this goal, giving users a way to manage and transfer digital assets without the usual hurdles of traditional wallets.”

Fintopio's intuitive design has been instrumental in driving adoption within emerging markets, especially in Africa and Asia, where the need for accessible financial tools has spurred millions to explore digital finance. By offering seamless transactions and secure asset management in a single, user-friendly platform, Fintopio makes Web3 accessible to users across various levels of crypto expertise.

Blending CeFi and DeFi in One Wallet

The launch of Fintopio's CeFi wallet aligns with its mission to bridge centralized and decentralized finance in a single, cohesive ecosystem, making it a standout choice for users looking to engage with both worlds. Already popular on Telegram for its non-custodial DeFi wallet, which grants users full control over their private keys, Fintopio now offers the added option of a custodial wallet through its CeFi services, catering to users who prioritize the enhanced security and platform custody.

Additionally, Fintopio's CeDeFi model introduces Zero-Fee transfers within its CeFi wallet, allowing Telegram users to transfer funds using just usernames, lowering barriers to entry and making daily transactions cost-effective and seamless. Available as a Telegram mini app, and natively on iOS and Android, Fintopio is uniquely positioned as the only CeDeFi wallet live across multiple platforms, reinforcing its commitment to making crypto accessible for everyone.

Vouchers: The Ultimate Tool for Bulk Crypto Transfers

The CeFi wallet also introduces a new feature called Vouchers, which serve as customizable tokens for transferring crypto on a large scale. Vouchers allow users to create tokens representing funds from verified accounts that can be securely shared with others. Designed for mass distributions, giveaways, and gifting, Fintopio's Vouchers include robust security features such as password protection and anonymous transfer options.







Fintopio is currently available as a Telegram mini app and has recently launched its iOS and Android apps, which will soon reach a broader audience beyond the Telegram community. This multi-platform availability reinforces Fintopio's commitment to making crypto accessible for everyone, positioning it as the only CeDeFi wallet live on the market ro do so.

Engaging Users with Web3 Ecosystem and HOLD Game

Beyond the basic wallet functions, Fintopio has developed an extensive Web3 ecosystem aimed at engaging users. Through the addition of HOLD, a tap-to-earn game built within the wallet, Fintopio has created a rewards economy for a gamified crypto experience. This unique feature allows users to earn future HOLD tokens, which will serve as part of Fintopio's expanding payment utilities on both CeFi and DeFi functions.

Expanding to CeFi and Future Offerings

Fintopio's CeFi wallet marks an important step in its roadmap as the company continues to innovate. Future plans include enhanced functionality for the HOLD game, P2P trading, and on-ramp/off-ramp solutions, allowing users to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance seamlessly. By continuously expanding its offerings, Fintopio is set to become one of the most versatile Web3 wallets of 2024, catering to the needs of a diverse, growing crypto community.

About Fintopio

Fintopio is a Web3 wallet ushering in the New Payment Era on Telegram and Beyond. Founded by a team of blockchain industry veterans, it stands as the first CeDeFi wallet in the market available on iOS , Androi , Telegram Mini App , and Web .

For more information on Fintopio, visit the official website and follow the official Fintopio community today.