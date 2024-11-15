RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNEWSWIRE/

- RLX ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX ), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September

30, 2024. Third

Quarter 202 4

Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB756.3 million (US$107.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB498.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 27.2% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 24.1% in the same period of 2023.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB169.4 million (US$24.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB176.6 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income [1] was RMB261.9 million (US$37.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB201.4 million in the same period of 2023. "We delivered another strong performance in the third quarter of 2024, showcasing our ability to consistently excel in diverse markets despite rapidly evolving trends and regulations," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "Our efficient, adaptable localization strategies have empowered us to establish market leadership in multiple

countries by cultivating strong product-market alignment and building solid relationships with local distributors and retailers. Furthermore, our broad offering of premium, reliable cartridge-based products and growing selection of disposables and open-system products have earned the loyalty of adult smokers worldwide. As a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers, we remain committed to creating innovative, high-quality products in line with shifting trends and regulations, meeting users' needs while driving RLX's long-term growth." Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, added, "Our robust third quarter results were led by a 51.6%

year-over-year increase in net revenues to RMB756.3 million, underscoring the success of our internationalization efforts. Our gross margin also improved year over year, expanding 3.1 percentage points to 27.2%, thanks to a favorable shift in our revenue mix and our effective cost optimization initiatives. Notably, we maintained stable non-GAAP operating expenses while rapidly growing revenue, highlighting our operational leverage. We are also excited to continue returning value to our shareholders with our second cash dividend since our IPO

while also executing our share repurchase program. Going forward, we will remain dedicated to pursuing development opportunities that deliver sustainable, growing profits and enhance returns for our shareholders." Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Net revenues

were RMB756.3

million (US$107.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB498.9

million in the same period of 2023.

The increase was primarily due to our international expansion. Gross profit

was RMB206.0

million (US$29.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB120.0

million in the same period

of 2023. Gross margin

was 27.2% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 24.1% in the same period

of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and the cost optimization efforts. Operating expenses

were RMB216.6

million (US$30.9

million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB154.4

million in the same period

of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses, from RMB24.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB92.5 million (US$13.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees in line with the fluctuations in the Company's share price. Selling expenses were RMB69.0

million (US$9.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB44.8

million in the same period

of 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses and branding expenses. General and administrative expenses

were

RMB123.2

million (US$17.6

million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB78.8

million in the same period

of 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB24.4

million (US$3.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB30.8

million in the same period

of 2023, primarily due to

a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and depreciation and amortization expenses, slightly offset by an increase in share-based compensation expenses. Loss from operations

was RMB10.7

million (US$1.5

million) in the third

quarter of 2024, compared with RMB34.3

million in the same period of 2023. Income tax expense

was RMB30.4

million (US$4.3

million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.7 million in the same period of 2023. U.S. GAAP

n et income

was RMB169.4

million (US$24.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB176.6

million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP

net income

was RMB261.9

million (US$37.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB201.4

million in the same period of 2023. U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS")

were RMB0.135

(US$0.019)

and RMB0.129

(US$0.018), respectively,

in the third quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.133 and RMB0.130, respectively, in the same period

of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income

per ADS [2]

were RMB0.211

(US$0.030)

and RMB0.200

(US$0.029), respectively, in the third quarter of 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.152 and RMB0.149, respectively, in the same period of 2023. Balance

Sheet and Cash Flow As of September

30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB15,361.7

million (US$2,189.0 million), compared with RMB14,930.8

million as of June 30, 2024.

In the third quarter of 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB156.6

million (US$22.3

million). Dividend Payment The Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of

US$0.01

per ordinary share, or

US$0.01

per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on

December 6, 2024

Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The payment date is expected to be on or around

December 13, 2024

and on or around

December 20, 2024

for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively. Conference Call The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00

AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 15, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 15, 2024). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China (toll-free): +800-963-976 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 400-120-6115 Participant Code: 6222824

Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 22, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 7489030

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

About

RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX ) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned

"Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader.

Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September

30, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.

Head of Capital Markets

Sam Tsang

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]



In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, September 30, September 30,

2023 2024 2024

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 2,390,298 3,255,500 463,905 Restricted cash 29,760 58,265 8,303 Short-term bank deposits, net 2,631,256 2,602,887 370,908 Receivables from online payment platforms 6,893 5,357 763 Short-term investments 3,093,133 2,199,658 313,449 Accounts and notes receivable, net 60,482 121,939 17,376 Inventories 144,850 81,432 11,604 Amounts due from related parties 118,736 248,762 35,448 Prepayments and other current assets, net 508,435 299,409 42,666 Total current assets 8,983,843 8,873,209 1,264,422 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 77,358 56,998 8,122 Intangible assets, net 69,778 59,156 8,430 Long-term investments, net 8,000 8,000 1,140 Deferred tax assets, net 58,263 58,262 8,302 Right-of-use assets, net 52,562 31,304 4,461 Long-term bank deposits, net 1,757,804 1,022,279 145,674 Long-term investment securities, net 5,236,109 6,223,159 886,791 Goodwill 66,506 64,528 9,195 Other non-current assets, net 4,874 5,632 803 Total non-current assets 7,331,254 7,529,318 1,072,918 Total assets 16,315,097 16,402,527 2,337,340







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 266,426 352,403 50,217 Contract liabilities 49,586 24,508 3,492 Salary and welfare benefits payable 39,256 75,047 10,694 Taxes payable 77,164 127,526 18,172 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 103,996 107,771 15,357 Amounts due to related parties 101,927 10,380 1,479 Dividend payable 881 - - Lease liabilities - current portion 29,435 16,710 2,381 Total current liabilities 668,671 714,345 101,792







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 23,591 21,757 3,100 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 24,419 7,136 1,017 Total non-current liabilities 48,010 28,893 4,117 Total liabilities 716,681 743,238 105,909















Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 15,609,393 15,662,993 2,231,959 Noncontrolling interests (10,977) (3,704) (528) Total shareholders' equity 15,598,416 15,659,289 2,231,431







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,315,097 16,402,527 2,337,340

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2023 ( As adjusted)

(a) 2024 2024 2024

2023 ( As adjusted)

(a) 2024 2024

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 498,929 627,176 756,288 107,770

1,065,929 1,935,087 275,748 Cost of revenues (278,578) (400,712) (473,379) (67,456)

(529,004) (1,201,701) (171,241) Excise tax on products (100,313) (68,602) (76,933) (10,963)

(272,624) (226,775) (32,315) Gross profit 120,038 157,862 205,976 29,351

264,301 506,611 72,192

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (44,751) (62,235) (68,975) (9,829)

(175,738) (184,097) (26,234) General and administrative expenses (78,849) (128,997) (123,226) (17,560)

(293,985) (362,177) (51,610) Research and development expenses (30,783) 40 (24,435) (3,482)

(150,782) (55,935) (7,971) Total operating expenses (154,383) (191,192) (216,636) (30,871)

(620,505) (602,209) (85,815)

















Loss from operations (34,345) (33,330) (10,660) (1,520)

(356,204) (95,598) (13,623)

















Other income :















Interest income, net 158,260 154,207 156,659 22,324

469,951 469,724 66,935 Investment income

21,028 12,718 13,070 1,862

63,001 38,564 5,495 Others, net 33,412 22,739 40,745 5,806

183,949 92,427 13,171 Income before income tax 178,355 156,334 199,814 28,472

360,697 505,117 71,978 Income tax expense (1,746) (21,389) (30,423) (4,335)

(35,677) (68,156) (9,712) Net income 176,609 134,945 169,391 24,137

325,020 436,961 62,266 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,579 2,631 3,737 532

4,169 7,085 1,010 Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 175,030 132,314 165,654 23,605

320,851 429,876 61,256 Other comprehensive (loss)/income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (83,978) 44,174 (181,148) (25,813)

331,004 (124,268) (17,708) Unrealized income on long-term investment securities 3,508 705 5,292 754

11,920 5,984 853 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (80,470) 44,879 (175,856) (25,059)

342,924 (118,284) (16,855) Total comprehensive income/(loss) 96,139 179,824 (6,465) (922)

667,944 318,677 45,411 Less: total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling

interests 1,579 2,618 3,730 531

4,169 7,078 1,010 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. 94,560 177,206 (10,195) (1,453)

663,775 311,599 44,401

















Net income per ordinary share/ADS



















Basic 0.133 0.108 0.135 0.019

0.244 0.348 0.050

Diluted 0.130 0.103 0.129 0.018

0.239 0.333 0.047

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















Basic 1,316,452,743 1,228,869,526 1,225,417,517 1,225,417,517

1,317,292,081 1,234,501,619 1,234,501,619 Diluted 1,344,359,144 1,284,388,803 1,287,927,444 1,287,927,444

1,344,018,578 1,289,831,349 1,289,831,349

Note (a): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with

ASC

805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) in the prior quarter and prior nine months period.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)











For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2023 (As adjusted) (b) 2024 2024 2024

2023 (As adjusted) (b) 2024 2024

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net

income 176,609 134,945 169,391 24,137

325,020 436,961 62,266 Add: share-based compensation expenses

















Selling expenses (4,045) 9,172 5,768 822

4,571 19,543 2,785

General and administrative expenses 29,771 93,026 85,295 12,154

140,190 244,735 34,874

Research and development expenses (936) (24,074) 1,446 206

1,490 (18,747) (2,671) Non-GAAP net income 201,399 213,069 261,900 37,319

471,271 682,492 97,254

















Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 175,030 132,314 165,654 23,605

320,851 429,876 61,256 Add: share-based compensation expenses 24,790 78,124 92,509 13,182

146,251 245,531 34,988 Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 199,820 210,438 258,163 36,787

467,102 675,407 96,244

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.152 0.171 0.211 0.030

0.355 0.547 0.078 - Diluted 0.149 0.164 0.200 0.029

0.348 0.524 0.075 Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,316,452,743 1,228,869,526 1,225,417,517 1,225,417,517

1,317,292,081 1,234,501,619 1,234,501,619 - Diluted 1,344,359,144 1,284,388,803 1,287,927,444 1,287,927,444

1,344,018,578 1,289,831,349 1,289,831,349

Note (b): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with

ASC

805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results in the prior quarter

and prior nine months period.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)























For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,



2023 (As adjusted) (c) 2024 2024 2024

2023 (As adjusted) (c) 2024 2024



RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating

activities 82,853 196,764 156,554 22,309

(106,494) 357,338 50,920

Net cash generated from investing activities 967,234 557,132 139,120 19,824

1,780,871 1,116,917 159,159

Net cash used in financing activities (206,577) - (74,780) (10,656)

(401,311) (547,665) (78,042)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,918) 10,032 (45,818) (6,529)

52,884 (32,883) (4,685)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash 837,592 763,928 175,076 24,948

1,325,950 893,707 127,352

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the beginning of the period 1,777,444 2,374,761 3,138,689 447,260

1,289,086 2,420,058 344,856

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the end of the period 2,615,036 3,138,689 3,313,765 472,208

2,615,036 3,313,765 472,208





















Note (c): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with

ASC

805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows in the prior quarter

and prior nine months period.



SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED