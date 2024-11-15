Hanging Up My Racquet: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Indian player Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who once reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 75, announced his retirement from professional tennis on Friday.

The 35-year-old announced his decision via social post with a caption, "Hanging up my racquet. Thank you."

"As I write this, my heart swells with gratitude, pride, and a touch of nostalgia. Today, I step off the competitive tennis court for the last time. For over three decades, this game has been my sanctuary, my greatest teacher, and my most faithful companion. From the first swing of my racquet to representing India on the grandest stages, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary," Prajnesh wrote on Instagram.

Gunneswaran broke into top 100, achieving the career-high ranking of No. 75, the eighth highest for an Indian in the Open Era, and ended the year as No. 1 men's singles Indian player in 2019 after coming back from knee injury.

He made five Grand Slam main draw appearances and played all four slams in 2019. His professional achievements also include two ATP Challenger titles and a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

"Every drop of sweat, every victory, every setback - it's all woven into the fabric of who I am. Tennis taught me discipline, resilience, and the power of dreaming big. It gave me friendships that transcend borders and memories that will last a lifetime. It challenged me to dig deep, to grow, and to be better-not just as a player but as a human being," he wrote in the post.

The Chennai native's retirement follows a couple of challenging years as he has been struggling with wrist issues.

"To my coaches, teammates, and most of all, my family -- you have been my backbone. To my fans who cheered me on through the highs and lows- I'm deeply grateful. And to the sport that gave me everything - I owe you my heart," the post read.

Following Prajnesh's retirement, India ace tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Mahesh Bhupathui congratulated him on his career.

"Congratulations on a stellar career, Praj, Your journey has been an inspiration to countless young athletes, showing them the value of hard work, perseverance, and passion. Wishing you all the best in your new endeavours and continued success in every path. The tennis world will always cherish your contributions," Bopanna commented.

"Will never forget what you said to me in China and how you backed it up.. congrats and enjoy fatherhood," said Bhupathi.