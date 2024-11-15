Trump On Russia's War In Ukraine: It's Gotta Stop

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald has said that his administration will focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, which must stop.

Trump spoke at an event in Florida, Ukrinform reports with reference to CNN .

“We're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It's gotta stop. Russia and Ukraine's gotta stop,” he said at an event in Florida as he lamented the deaths in the war.

Expressing condolences over military and civilian casualties, Trump emphasized the importance of peaceful solutions. "Whether they're or they're people sitting in towns, we're going to work it," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted of his close relationship with Putin, stating that Putin respects him and that he would never have invaded Ukraine had the Republican been president.

Trump has repeatedly stated he would be able to end the war in Ukraine quickly, stopping short of specifying the details.

In August, he announced the intention to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine even before he is sworn in as president in case he wins the election.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said he believes that the U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump, wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. At the same time, he is convinced that a quick end to the war will result in great losses for Ukraine.