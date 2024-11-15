Danube Properties Fulfils Another Promise, Delivers Iconic Project Gemz 5 Months Ahead Of Schedule

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Located in Al Furjan, Gemz by Danube is an architectural gem which boasts 270 apartments and duplexes + 9 retail outlets

Gemz was sold out within hours of its launch.

Easy access and connectivity to major arteries like Mohamed bin Zayed Road and few minutes walk to Discovery garden metro station make Gemz a highly attractive project

The handing over ceremony was marked by a warm and gracious open house and meet-and-greet ceremony attended by excited homeowners and other stakeholders Pyramid-shaped Gemz has 30-plus amenities including a doctor on call,

kids daycare with a nanny on board, a smart office with a personal secretary, and an anti-current swimming pool, in addition to the regular amenities

like tennis courts, Open Air Cinema and jogging tracks with rubber flooring.

November 14, 2024, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Danube Properties, the fastest-growing property developer in Dubai, has maintained its tradition of delivering projects ahead of schedule by handing over Gemz by Danube, five months ahead of schedule.

On November 14, a prestigious ceremony was held in Al Furjan at Gemz by Danube to start the handover of keys to proud homeowners, in recognition of Danube Properties' dedication to delivering superior-quality projects ahead of schedule. The vibrant ceremony was attended by Mr. Mohamed Al-Bidwawi, CEO of RERA on behalf of His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department , Senior leaders of Danube Group, industry executives and residents.

Launched in June 2022, the highly sought-after AED350-million project was sold out within a few hours of its launch. With a built-up area of 530,000 sqft, Gemz is developed on a plot of 101,000 sqft. The G+P+14-storeyed project houses 270 apartments, including 24 Studios, 74 1BHK, 114 2BHK and 42 3BHK apartments while 16 apartments are duplexes.

It boasts 30-plus amenities that cater to the wide-ranging needs of the residents. Interestingly, Gemz came up with unique convertible layouts that allowed one bed-room unit to be made into a 2BHK and 2BHK into a 3BHK.

Buyers who booked and paid their initial deposit on the day of the launch of Gemz were lucky owners to have their homes fully furnished by Danube Home – a one-stop solution for all furniture, home dcor, furnishing and sanitaryware.



“Danube Properties is proud to be a pioneer in a number of initiatives in the Dubai real estate market such as a 1% payment plan, 40-plus amenities and the highest capital appreciation and rental incomes to buyers. We have also set the trend of delivering projects ahead of schedule, a remarkable feat that other industry players also want to emulate,” said Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, the parent company of Danube Properties.

“We consider our commitment with utmost sincerity. Delivering projects ahead of time is fundamental to Danube Properties' principles and values. Handing over projects well ahead of time saves end-users from monthly rental costs while investors earn extra income by leasing their properties,” said Danube Group's Founder.

A veteran and iconic figure in Dubai's real estate industry, Mr. Rizwan Sajan is occasionally invited by top media outlets and high-profile events to deliver insights on the real estate market. His valuable insights are regularly reported in local and international publications.

Danube Properties is one of the biggest developers in Dubai, known for providing unparalleled quality and best-in-class properties that excel by international standards.

To put in perspective, Danube Properties' buyers include a number of Bollywood stars and A-list television actors, who trust Danube Properties and the commitment of its Founder and Chairman Mr. Rizwan Sajan.

“I assure investors and end-users who invest with us that our promise to deliver world-class quality and hand over their units ahead of time is uncompromising. All previous buyers who put faith in us and invest in Danube projects have made handsome returns on their investments,” said Mr Sajan.

Danube has successfully delivered numerous projects in Dubai, including Jewelz, Wavez, Elz, Lawnz, Bayz, Miraclz, Glamz, Starz, Glitz 1, Glitz 2, Glitz 3, Dreamz, Resortz, Pearlz and Olivz.