Exciting News From Irvinei: Major Partnership And Upcoming Events

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IRVINEi , a leader in consumer tech Solutions, is proud to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a prominent company for the of 500 units of IRVINEi: AI and IoT Hub. This partnership represents a significant step forward for IRVINEi and highlights the company's commitment to delivering quality solutions to the market.In addition to this news, IRVINEi's CEO, Khurram Hussain, will be attending TechCrunch Disrupt from October 28 – 30, 2024. This event provides an opportunity to network with industry leaders and share insights about our latest innovations.Looking ahead, IRVINEi will also participate in the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV. The company announces that IRVINEi will have a dedicated booth at the event, Booth Number 60464. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to discuss and learn more about this product.IRVINEi is committed to meeting customer demand and anticipate beginning shipment of our product in March 2025. This timeline allows us to ensure that our technology meets the highest quality and performance standards."We are thrilled to announce this partnership and to be participating in both TechCrunch and CES," said Khurram Hussain, CEO of IRVINEi. "These events provide a valuable platform for us to showcase our innovations and connect with potential partners and customers. We look forward to the journey ahead and to delivering exceptional products to the market."About IRVINEi:IRVINEi is leading in consumer tech Solutions offering a groundbreaking product: AI and IoT Hub designed for both homes and businesses. Built into one single interface dashboard, it is powered by AI, featuring computer vision and large language models like ChatGPT fulfilling all the Smart Home and Security Needs. It can be used as a hub inside the place or as a beautiful Touch-Screen doorbell at the door.For more information, please contact:

