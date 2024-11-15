Kuwaiti Shooters Bag Top Trophies In Crown Prince Competitions
Date
11/15/2024 2:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti shooters continued to excel in the day before the final of His Highness the crown prince shooting tournament bagging all the Gold medals of Thursday's competitions.
Mohammad Al-Awwad won the gold medal in the skeet, in the category of the Kuwaitis and the individuals. The silver went to Dhari Al-Daihani, while Saud Al-Kandari came third. As to the female shooters, Iman Al-Shammaa won the gold, Afrah Bin Hussein bagged the silver while Fatma Al-Zuaabi settled with the bronze.
Hassan Al-Failakawi came first in the rapid fire pistol (25 mm), followed by Talal A-Shemmari (silver) and Abdullah Al-Mulla who got the bronze.
In the Arab level competition, the veteran shooter Saud Al-Kanderi was crowned champion in the skeet category for individuals, followed by his fellow citizen Abdullah Aziz Al-Saad who got the silver and the bronze was won by the Bahraini Tammar Ali.
The Kuwaiti team (Mohammad Al-Daihani, Abdul Aziz Al-Saad, Mansour Al-Rashidi) won the gold for the teams' category while the Bahrainis took the silver and the Omanis the bronze.
In the women individuals' category, Iman Al-Shammaa of Kuwait won the gold, while her Kuwaiti colleague Afrah bin Hussein bagged the sIlver. The Bahraini Mariam Al-Assam got the bronze.
In the women's teams, Al-Shammaa, Bin Hussien and Al-Zuaabi won the gold trophy, while the Qataris got the silver and the Bahrainis settled with the bronze. (end)
fsa
MENAFN15112024000071011013ID1108889319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.