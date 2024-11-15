Kuwaiti Shooters Bag Top Trophies In Crown Prince Competitions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti shooters continued to excel in the day before the final of the shooting bagging all the medals of Thursday's competitions.

Mohammad Al-Awwad won the medal in the skeet, in the category of the Kuwaitis and the individuals. The silver went to Dhari Al-Daihani, while Saud Al-Kandari came third. As to the female shooters, Iman Al-Shammaa won the gold, Afrah Bin Hussein bagged the silver while Fatma Al-Zuaabi settled with the bronze.

Hassan Al-Failakawi came first in the rapid fire pistol (25 mm), followed by Talal A-Shemmari (silver) and Abdullah Al-Mulla who got the bronze.

In the Arab level competition, the veteran shooter Saud Al-Kanderi was crowned champion in the skeet category for individuals, followed by his fellow citizen Abdullah Aziz Al-Saad who got the silver and the bronze was won by the Bahraini Tammar Ali.

The Kuwaiti team (Mohammad Al-Daihani, Abdul Aziz Al-Saad, Mansour Al-Rashidi) won the gold for the teams' category while the Bahrainis took the silver and the Omanis the bronze.

In the women individuals' category, Iman Al-Shammaa of Kuwait won the gold, while her Kuwaiti colleague Afrah bin Hussein bagged the sIlver. The Bahraini Mariam Al-Assam got the bronze.

In the women's teams, Al-Shammaa, Bin Hussien and Al-Zuaabi won the gold trophy, while the Qataris got the silver and the Bahrainis settled with the bronze. (end)

