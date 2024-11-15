EU Calls For Withdrawal Of North Korean Troops From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has called for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean from Russia.

This statement was made during a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday, according to Ukrinform.

"In view of the dangerous escalation with the deployment of DPRK troops to Russia, we are coordinating with international partners on the matter, including on responses," the statement said.

It recalled that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell had previously condemned in the strongest possible terms the increasing military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including the DPRK's export and Russia's unlawful procurement of DPRK ballistic missiles in breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, as well as Russia's use of these missiles and munitions against Ukraine.

"These destabilizing and illegal actions endanger regional and international peace and security. We strongly call on Russia and the DPRK to immediately cease their unlawful military cooperation and to withdraw DPRK troops from Russia," the EU said.

The EU and its Member States reiterated that "Russia must immediately stop its war of aggression, put an end to this unbearable suffering and devastation, and completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

"We also robustly condemn the continued military support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine provided by third countries, such as the DPRK, Belarus and Iran. We urge all countries not to provide any material or support for Russia's war of aggression, which is a blatant violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and the OSCE core principles and commitments," the statement said.

Photo: Getty Images