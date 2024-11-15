S.K. Musical Sensation Honors Dr. Sandeep Marwah For Promoting Young Talent

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: S.K. Musical Sensation organized the prestigious Singing Pride of India award ceremony at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi. This event served as a for budding young singers to showcase their talents on stage, celebrating their musical journey.



The event was organized by Daksh Goel and Samar Khan, who took the opportunity to present an award to Dr. Sandeep Marwah. Dr. Marwah, a highly respected figure in the and entertainment industry, was recognized for his outstanding contributions to nurturing young talent through various platforms, including Radio Noida 107.4 FM, as well as his work in television programs, and numerous events hosted at his own venues.



In addition to his efforts in promoting young talents, Dr. Sandeep Marwah is the esteemed President of the AAFT School of Music and the Asian Academy of Arts. He is associated with several professional and voluntary organizations dedicated to promoting Indian classical and light music, further strengthening his role as a cultural ambassador for India.



This award highlights Dr. Marwah's enduring commitment to the development of young artists and his continuous support for preserving India's rich musical heritage.



