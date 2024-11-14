How Rohingya Activists Are Using Art, Food And Storytelling As A Form Of Resistance

Author: Clare M. Cooper

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Rohingya activists, advocates and organisations in Australia have been frustrated by the lack of support provided to displaced Rohingya people.

This ethnic minority group called Myanmar home for centuries before being made stateless by the in 1982, persecuted due to both their race and majority Muslim religion .

While a few hundred Rohingya refugees have resettled in Australia since 2008, at least a million continue to live in desperate circumstances in the world's largest refugee camp: Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. There are many horrifying stories of displaced Rohingya facing physical and sexual violence and dire health conditions.

In August, the Refugee Council of Australia council called on the government to remain steadfast on its 2023 pledge to increase resettlement places and provide aid to those still living in camps , but we've yet to see substantive action.

As such, local advocates are turning to more creative ways to raise awareness, such as hosting events focused on Rohingya art, culture and resistance. These projects help strengthen local Rohingya communities, while educating the public.

For my research, I've investigated how activist groups use creativity and pleasure to encourage broader participation in their efforts.

This work led me to local Rohingya community members and their allies at the Creative Advocacy Partnership , (cofounded by four Australians with Rohingya community leaders). They told me traditional advocacy could increase feelings of oppression and“othering”.

Through interviews with them, I found creative advocacy projects can serve several empowering purposes, including preserving culture (and elevating culture over suffering), honouring ancestors and balancing power dynamics between aid workers and displaced people.

Building bridges to Cox's Bazar

Last year, Creative Advocacy Partnership cofounders Tasman Munro and Arunn Jegan (who is also a Médecins Sans Frontières emergency coordinator) travelled to Cox's Bazar to create artworks in collaboration with Rohingya artists, children and storytellers . One outcome was a sculpted bamboo story panel based on a Rohingya folktale.

The bamboo story panel, created in the Kutapalong refugee camp, features the banyan tree, representing the Rohingya people's longing to connect to their motherland. Victor Caringal for MSF

Munro described the experience to me:

In 2023, Tasman Munro worked alongside Rohingya artist to create the 'Two Crows' bamboo mural in Kutapalong, Cox's Bazar. Victor Caringal for MSF

This project was shared back on Gadigal land in an exhibition curated by the Creative Advocacy Partnership, Médecins Sans Frontières and Rohingya youth leader Asma Nayim Ullah. It provided ways to engage with both the refugee crisis and Rohingya culture through a photo exhibition , film screening, and live video call set up with Jegan, who was still stationed in Cox's Bazar, and a Rohingya storyteller named Rezwan.

A delicious meal was cooked by the Australian Rohingya Women's Development Organisation . The deep connection between both places was palpable.

A live video link was established between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Join The Dots in Marrickville as part of the 'Two Crows' exhibition. Victor Caringal for MSF

Jegan has lived the difference between traditional advocacy methods (such as focus groups or clinical rounds in refugee camps) and arts-focused projects. He is passionate about shifting the power dynamics of aid so that local voices are heard and disadvantage isn't perpetuated.

He said that, outside of these creative approaches, he'd noticed dynamics that held aid workers in higher regard than the disenfranchised communities they served:

Creative advocacy can change discourse

Here on Gadigal land, prominent Rohingya activist and cofounder/director of the Rohingya Maìyafuìnor Collaborative Network , Noor Azizah, told me millions of Rohingya continue to face extreme hardship:

In August, to mark the seventh anniversary of the Rohingyas' 2017 mass displacement from Myanmar, Azizah co-hosted an event called the Rohingya Social . She described it as an

The public were invited to share in celebrating Rohingya cuisine, culture and survival over an authentic three-course meal. The event featured stories from survivors and Médecins Sans Frontières workers, poetry by a local Year 11 student and colourful paper decorations created by displaced Rohingya children in Malaysia.

Rohingya Social, held on Gadigal land in August 2024, was co-presented by the Creative Advocacy Partnership, Médecins Sans Frontières and the Rohingya community. Victor Caringal for MSF

The night was full of generosity of spirit. As Azizah wrote on her social media :