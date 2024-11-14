SUN SIYAM RESORTS INTRODUCES 24-HOUR ALL-INCLUSIVE ACROSS ALL FIVE MALDIVES PROPERTIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MALE, MALDIVES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sun Siyam Resorts is enhancing the all-inclusive experience in the Maldives with the launch of its 24-hour, resort-wide all-inclusive benefits, available across all properties. The Maldivian owned company known for its commitment to attainable luxury and product innovation, now extends the convenience of all-inclusive beyond meals, with round-the-clock access to dining, drinks, activities, and entertainment-allowing guests to embrace island life without limitations.The new 24-hour all-inclusive plan has been launched following the success and demand for Siyam World's premium 24 hour all-inclusive which has laid the foundation for its expansion across all resorts. Guests can enjoy gourmet dining at multiple restaurants, premium drinks, and an extensive selection of activities-all included. From snorkeling safaris and dolphin cruises to sunset fishing and spa or watersports credit, each curated experience caters to every traveler, whether they seek relaxation, adventure, or both. With the most generous range of accommodation types in the Maldives, guests can tailor their stay their way. The following 24/7 venues became available on the islands from 1st of November:.Siyam World: Indulge in non-stop drinks and snacks at the lively Kulhivaru Sports Bar, where the island spirit continues day and night with all major national and international sports games being broadcasted..Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: Guests can unwind at the Water's Edge Bar, offering refreshing drinks and light bites with uninterrupted access to the ocean breeze..Sun Siyam Olhuveli: The popular Sunrise Bar provides 24/7 service with views across the lagoon, activities and games all day long, perfect for the whole family..Sun Siyam Iru Veli: The vibrant Chemistry Bar serves drinks and snacks around the clock, making it the perfect spot for both relaxation and socializing..Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Positive Energy Bar promises a continuous flow of refreshments, offering guests everything from poolside cocktails to late-night snacks.With this new 24-hour all-inclusive approach, Sun Siyam Resorts sets a new benchmark for flexible but attainable, worry-free travel, delivering incredible value and endless ways to enjoy the beauty and culture of the Maldives without add-ons and hidden costs. With the most generous range of accommodation types in the Maldives, guests can tailor their stay their way.Each resort brings its own unique touch to the all-inclusive experience: Iru Veli's Premium All-Inclusive Signature Plan covers activities like paddleboarding, windsurfing, and even offers jet ski or spa credits along three excursions. At Siyam World, the WOW! Premium All-Inclusive plan thrills families and adventurers alike with unlimited access to Siyam Water World-the Maldives' largest floating water park, various excursions to choose from, and 24/7 dining and entertainment within 18 bars and restaurants. Iru Fushi's All-Inclusive package and dine-around meal plan in more than 15 restaurants and bars, offers serene, day-to-night luxury, delivering drinks and bites on demand, while Vilu Reef and Olhuveli both feature All-Inclusive dine-around packages with waterfront bars that welcome guests at all hours.With endless choices and personalized service at every turn, Sun Siyam Resorts offers an unbeatable opportunity to explore the Maldives without compromise.For more information and to book your stay, please visitAbout Sun Siyam Resorts:.Since opening its first resort in the Maldives (Sun Siyam Vilu Reef) in 1998, the Sun Siyam Resorts portfolio has grown to six luxury private-island properties and welcomed its most recent addition – Siyam World – in October 2021..The resort collection encompasses one 4-star (Sun Siyam Olhuveli) and four 5-star (Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Siyam World) properties in the Maldives, plus a boutique beach retreat on the east coast of Sri Lanka (Sun Siyam Pasikudah)..Each resort showcases its idyllic location and character through a bespoke program of island-based and underwater experiences, from rotating international chef residencies to ocean adventures..Owned and managed by the Sun Siyam Group – a privately-owned company established in 1990 – the resorts reflect the legendary warmth of Maldivian hospitality and the Group's visionary owner and MD, Ahmed Siyam MohamedTo find out more visit or follow the resorts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

