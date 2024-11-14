Sheikh Khalifa Highlights Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee's Vital Role In Strengthening Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani said Qatari-Turkish relations have witnessed great developments over the past years, praising the vital role played by the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, stressing the importance of the meetings held between officials of the two countries and the agreements signed during them to enhance strategic relations.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he pointed out that the strategic committee contributes, through its periodic meetings, to enhancing joint co-operation across all fields, especially in the economic, trade, and investment fields.

Sheikh Khalifa noted the strength of trade relations between Qatar and Turkiye, stressing the keenness of both countries to enhance and develop fruitful co-operation mechanisms, explore new horizons for co-operation, and develop and expand strategic co-operation relations between them, in light of the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries.

He said that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached QR4.75bn in 2023, of which QR1.64bn was the value of Qatari exports, and QR3.11bn was the value of imports from Turkiye. Petroleum products and raw aluminium are at the top of Qatari exports to Turkiye, while the main imports from Turkiye include transformers, iron products, and foodstuffs.

Regarding mutual investments, Sheikh Khalifa said there are several Turkish companies in the Qatari market operating in various sectors, and in return, there are several successful Qatari investments in Turkiye in sectors including real estate, tourism, and others.

He stressed QC's keenness to support and develop means of co-operation and partnership between business owners from both sides, stressing the desire of Qatari businessmen and investors to invest in Turkiye. He also noted the existence of many investment opportunities in Qatar that can attract Turkish investors in various sectors, such as energy, tourism, real estate, agriculture, and food.

