Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), A Stellar MLS Subsidiary, Signs Agreement With NAR India As Advisor To Develop A National MLS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UCO, a subsidiary of MLS, a leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the U.S. and the fastest-growing in the world, has entered into a landmark agreement with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) India as an advisor to successfully launch an MLS across

India. This milestone signifies Stellar MLS's commitment to enhance the on a global scale, expanding UCO's presence worldwide, and furthers NAR India's journey to modernize and elevate the Indian real estate industry.

(Photo Credit: Stellar MLS) From left to right: Merri Jo Cowen, CEO UCO & Stellar MLS, K Ramkumar, Chairman Newsletter NAR-India, Amit Chopra, President NAR-India, Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman NAR-India

Continue Reading

Founded in 2008,

NAR India is a nonprofit organization that facilitates the professional development of its members and promotes the highest standards and accreditation in the national real estate industry. It is one of only two countries to hold the NAR designation; Canada is the other. UCO will consult with NAR India's team to guide in areas including the establishment of an MLS, technology, business strategy, organizational setup, and vendor management.

"We are delighted to align with

NAR India, a highly respected organization that shares our values of quality customer service, trust and data integrity to benefit the burgeoning real estate market in India," said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS. "This is a significant nationwide initiative, and we are proud to share our expertise in establishing the

MLS concept across India and be a part of NAR India's mission to utilize the power of collaboration, transparency and an efficient marketplace."

Cowen also noted the alignment's potential benefits to Stellar MLS's Florida customers, such as through referral opportunities:

Florida is home to many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Current trends highlight the increasing influence of NRIs in shaping India's real estate landscape, driven by both emotional connections to their homeland and the pursuit of investment opportunities. On the flipside, India is one of the largest foreign investors in Florida real estate, with $5.4 billion in investments in 2020.

"The partnership between

UCO and NAR India marks a pivotal moment for the Indian real estate industry," said Amit Chopra, President, NAR India. "It brings cutting-edge MLS expertise to India, fostering transparency, trust, and professionalism in our market."

Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman and Chair-Global, NAR India, added: "It also creates exciting opportunities for Indian REALTORS® to showcase properties to a global audience, particularly NRIs, fostering stronger international connections."

Sumanth Reddy, Chairman, NAR India, concluded: "We are proud to embark on this journey with UCO and look forward to the transformative impact it will have on our members and the industry as a whole, opening up new avenues for growth and collaboration."

Dr. Mathew Kallumadil, UCO Vice President of Global Markets and Stellar MLS Vice President of Technology and Innovation noted the shared synergies between UCO and NAR India. "India is a complex, diverse market with different languages and cultures within the country, and UCO's experience in accommodating regional differences and helping build scalable MLS systems will be invaluable in developing a sustainable MLS framework," Dr. Kallumadil said. "Indian society is very highly digitized, and that is critical to a successful MLS and the ecosystem around it."

The partnership with

NAR India expands UCO's presence to South Asia, in addition to Europe and the Middle East. UCO recently entered into other strategic global consulting opportunities, including with MLS Leader (Romania) and Arab MLS (Middle East) to optimize real estate practices across their respective regions, and with Igluu, a Prague-based digital technology firm, to expand the MLS concept in Europe. Furthermore, UCO has been actively engaged in global forums to support a forward-thinking approach to transforming the industry and its presence is supported through its partnerships with CEPI, the European Association of Real Estate Professions, and FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation.

For information about

UCO and Stellar MLS, visit stellarmls/global.

Media Contact: Caryn McBride

Co-Communications

[email protected]

Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED