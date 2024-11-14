WISH 2024: Director-General Of WHO Describes Situation In Gaza As Hell

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Director-General of World Organization (WHO) HE Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation in the Gaza Strip as "hell," and as one of the worst and most difficult situations in the world, pointing out that 80 percent of the population is suffering from constant displacement, in light of the lack of safe places to avoid the ongoing Israeli aggression.

In a discussion panel held today as part of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH 2024), His Excellency presented UN reports that underscored the situation in Gaza as the end of the world and that it is getting worse by the day, pointing out that more than 43,000 persons have been murdered, and more than 150,000 have been injured, while tens of thousands have gone missing, which is a very high percentage considering the population.

He called on the major influential countries to push for discussion and negotiation and to establish an urgent political solution to end the war, noting that the UN had shared this concept with the Israeli entity repeatedly, considering that the entity must understand that it is better to resolve this conflict through peaceful and sustainable means.

He stressed the increasing targeting of relief workers and the health sector in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as in other parts of the world that are undergoing wars and conflicts, noting that WHO issued a report and recommendations on the necessity of protecting health facilities, and not targeting them in bombings and destruction, given the significant increase in the need for them as the aggression continues.

HE Dr. Ghebreyesus pointed out that 84 percent of the health facilities in the Gaza Strip are out of service and have been completely destroyed, while the remaining percentage is still partially functioning, emphasizing that the need for them is increasing by the day, and that this act represents collective punishment being practiced in Gaza.

In this regard, His Excellency said that WHO has repeatedly denounced these conflicts, and continuously documented the crimes, expressing that it is difficult to verify these facts on the ground, which makes the documentation incomplete.

Regarding the situation in the Sudan, HE Dr. Ghebreyesus said that he went to the Sudan and the Chad-Sudan borders, and met with the displaced and refugees and learned about their suffering. He learned that 94 percent of them are women and children after the war reached them and looted and destroyed their homes, crops and livestock, pointing out that they have reached a point where their only hope is to stay alive.

Half of the Sudanese people need humanitarian aid, and a quarter of them are displaced, which negatively affects women, children and families in general, he said, adding that the atrocities in Gaza, the Sudan, Ukraine and Ethiopia are leading the world to nuclear war.

He stressed that all we see are conflicts that are being resolved with additional wars, emphasizing that the worst is yet to come.

In his speech, HE Director-General of WHO highlighted WHO's efforts in combating, handling and preventing viruses, epidemics and diseases around the globe, citing the example of the Ebola virus that was contained in the Congo despite the civil war that is taking place, in addition to other diseases. Investing in WHO is considered an investment in member states, he said, adding that the aid of states to the organization keeps it safe.